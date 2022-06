JOE SIMMONS AND SANDRA BUNDY SIMMONS. JOE SIMMONS DIED, MAY 13. Although Joseph Simmons knew that the cancer was spreading and his condition was worsening, he still made it one last time to Dana’s Bakery to show his beloved wife of more than a decade, Sandra Bundy-Simmons, how to make the danishes and other sweet staples that Homewood residents and others had come to love for more than 40 years.

