The Women’s City Club of Haverhill wraps up the season with a trip to the gardens, without leaving the meeting hall on Tuesday, June 21. A member of Nunan’s Florist staff is coming to the club and will present three arrangements and teach members how to pull together a beautiful display. Members and guests will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win the three displays that will be created.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO