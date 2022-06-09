ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Democrats call for special session on gun violence

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Democrats are calling for a special session to revise Florida's gun laws. "We have to do something. The people are screaming for solutions," Democratic State Sen. Darryl Rouson who represents parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said. "By coming together in a special session, we can take...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Special session on gun issues rejected by Republican majority in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor sues Gov. DeSantis over abortion rights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘DeSantis Flotilla’ parades up St. Johns River in support of governor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Republican Party of Duval County organized a flotilla on the St. Johns River Saturday to honor Gov. Ron DeSantis. Boat after Boat paraded toward the Main Street Bridge, starting around noon, as some state party leaders watched from the deck of the USS Orleck. GOP...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Gifford, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Fried: Florida's gun preemption law makes state 'less safe'

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried attacked the state's gun preemption law during a Thursday afternoon news conference in Broward County. Fried was at Coral Springs City Hall, just a few miles away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were killed and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Rouson
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Who were the Central Florida group leaders highlighted in new Jan. 6 video?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Florida leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were spotlighted during the first televised hearing of the January 6 Select Committee on Thursday. The hearing was designed to discover and present evidence in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot. [TRENDING: 4...
WINKNEWS.com

Florida gun show weekend event at Lee Civic Center

There was a large turn out on Saturday at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show, and the doors will open again on Sunday at 10 a.m. The general manager of the event, Robert Geisler, said they were expecting about 10,000 people this weekend. Geisler said they have a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Florida Legislature#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Safety#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Hillsborough#Republican#State S Office
fox13news.com

Florida controversial gun law to be reviewed by state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings including the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, gun ownership and restrictions have once again emerged as one of the hottest topics around. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court is going to review one of the state’s most controversial firearms...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

LCSO reacts to the signing of Florida’s new school safety law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida is looking to create a safe school environment. Tuesday, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis signed new security measures for schools after legislators passed the bill this spring. The law, resonating with residents more than ever following the Uvalde shooting just a few...
FLORIDA STATE
WLTX.com

Florida’s gun law heads before Supreme Court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Thursday challenging a 2011 state law that does not allow city and county officials to pass gun-related regulations. This trial comes just over two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News4Jax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Partisan political positions could keep Florida from receiving money for emergency responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In Jacksonville Monday, firefighters and first responders were honored along with teams needed in disaster areas after catastrophic storms. During a visit to JFRD Fire Station 50 on Tamaya Boulevard near Beach and Kernan, Governor Ron Desantis said partisan political positions could keep Florida from getting money for emergency responders.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy