Derby 148 winner celebrated at Kentucky Derby Museum

Todd Pletcher has had considerable success in the Belmont Stakes, winning three times while having six second-place finishes and three thirds. The Hall-of-Fame trainer will have two chances to add to those numbers when the 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday. Mo Donegal, who was fifth in the Kentucky Derby last month, and Nest are Pletcher-trained entries in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, and the latter is just the 24th filly ever to run in the race. Three females have won the Belmont Stakes, the most recent being Rags to Riches, whom Pletcher helped get to the winner's circle in 2017. Mo Donegal is 5-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Nest is an 8-1 long shot. We the People is the 2-1 favorite, while Rich Strike, which won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, is 7-2 among the horses in the Belmont race 2022. Post time for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO