Haverhill, MA

Northern Essex Community College Plans Second 'Explore NECC Open House' June 22

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 3 days ago
Following the success of May's event, Northern Essex Community College is hosting a second "Explore NECC Open House" this month dinner and a drawing for a tuition credit valued at $1,500. The event is designed to help prospective students...

WHAV

Haverhill Schools Prepare to Close Current Year, Start Summer Programs and Expand in the Fall

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready to close the current year, but planning ahead for summer school and expansion and improvements in the fall. The School District is expanding enrollment at its Gateway Alternative School next year and will holding a cookout this afternoon for parents, guardians and students to meet the staff and ask questions. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a guest Tuesday on WHAV’s morning program, said the Gateway School has been a small program for students struggling at the high school level. Starting this fall, it expands to include students in the seventh and eighth grades.
WHAV

Nunan’s Garden Comes to Women’s City Club of Haverhill June 21

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill wraps up the season with a trip to the gardens, without leaving the meeting hall on Tuesday, June 21. A member of Nunan’s Florist staff is coming to the club and will present three arrangements and teach members how to pull together a beautiful display. Members and guests will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win the three displays that will be created.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Sandra J. Bernstein, 81, Longtime Haverhill YMCA Staffer

Sandra J. Bernstein, 81, of Haverhill passed away June 4, at Penacook Place in Haverhill. She was born in New York City on Aug. 27, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph “Jack” Bernstein and Ethel May (Podworsky) Bernstein. Bernstein was a graduate of Haverhill High School. She worked...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Selects Rosa as 2022 Youth of the Year

Neishaly Rosa was recently selected as the 2022 Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill. Rosa is a sophomore at Haverhill High School and, according to Boys and Girls Club staff, a rising star at the club. She serves in a leadership role as president of the Keystone Club, the Boys and Girls Club’s leadership service club for teens, and also works at the Club’s front desk.
HAVERHILL, MA
Daily Voice

Milton Middle School On Lockdown (DEVELOPING)

Pierce Middle School in Milton has been placed on lockdown, the school said on Facebook at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, June 10. The reason for the lockdown is unknown and the school was advising parents to not come to the school. No other information was released. This is a developing...
MILTON, MA
WHAV

City of Methuen and First Baptist Church Celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, June 18

Methuen is inviting all residents to a free celebration of Juneteenth Saturday, June 18. Mayor Neil Perry and Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of the First Baptist Church of Methuen asked the public to join the celebration which marks the effective end of slavery in the U.S. Federal troops arrived in June 1865 in Galveston, Texas, to bring word from President Abraham Lincoln that all slaves were free.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Former District Court Judge Kevin M. Herlihy Dies at 80

Kevin Michael Herlihy, son of Haverhill, was born Oct. 8, 1941, in the 3rd Congressional District, Ward 1, Precinct 1, City of Haverhill, and died June 3, in Ward 5, Precinct 3A, still in the District…and still in his city. Lover of politics and Benson’s red raspberry ice cream,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Longest Table, River Ruckus, Vintage Bazaar Win Approvals from Haverhill City Council

A number of outdoor events are on tap over the next few months, including Haverhill’s Third Annual Longest Table Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18. The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North acts as a kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week. Jennifer Matthews, executive director of L’Arche Boston North told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday her group is excited to be holding this dining and entertainment experience at a new location this year, the Haverhill Boardwalk.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Merrimack Valley String Orchestra Offers Free Concert This Saturday

The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra plans a free Spring Concert, featuring the music of Mozart, Brahms, and Beethoven; movie favorites, Pirates of the Caribbean, Colors of the Wind and more; and Ukrainian Bell Carol. Performers include Carla Stein and Jeffrey Rubino, violin soloists, and Juliette Tardiff, cello soloist; and Hannah...
HAVERHILL, MA
Travel + Leisure

The 'Other Cape' on Boston's North Shore Has Gorgeous Mansions, Overstuffed Lobster Rolls, and No Crowds

Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Art Market Joins Haverhill Art Walk Lineup This Saturday

An Art Market, featuring more than 20 local artists with original artwork on display and for purchase, joins the Haverhill Art Walk this Saturday. Rachel Johnson of Array of Trades is bringing the Art Market to Wingate Street in downtown Haverhill during the Art Walk’s seasonal kickoff Art Saturday, June 11, from 3-6 p.m. Haverhill Art Walk is an outdoor and indoor event highlighting local businesses, forgotten alleyways and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and music performances. It takes place the second Saturday of the month between June and October, from 3-6 p.m., throughout the Haverhill Riverfront Cultural District.
HAVERHILL, MA
