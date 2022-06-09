ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

The precatory clause in the 2nd Amendment

By Kathleen Mary Tepper
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago

To live in America is truly amazing

In shops and schools, you’ll find guns ablazing

The U.S. is proud of the 2 nd Amendment

But the Founders could hardly have been transcendent.

Could they envision a land with no weapons restriction?

Where guns are now the national addiction?

No, they wrote a precatory clause

Requiring citizens to obey sensible laws.

A “well regulated” militia is what they meant,

Not an AR-15 sold to some malcontent.

The NRA loves military weapons a lot,

You know, the ones that blow holes in tiny tots.

They don’t want gun regulation to be even cursory,

Though those guns kill kids barely out of the nursery.

It’s people who kill, not guns, says the NRA

Guns just allow “people” to have their way.

The military industrial complex of which we were warned

Has, without thought, been utterly scorned. .

And then, at the end of each brutal day,

We hear pundits remind us to hold vigils and pray

To stop the carnage, I would pray (if only I could),

Sadly, so far, prayers do no damn good.

Kathleen Tepper lives in Norwalk .

Comments / 5

hail_the_gods
3d ago

ar-15 is not a military rifle , and we the people should have a well regulated militia to protect against a tyrannical government. so yes we should have Military weapons not just semi-automatic rifles

Reply
9
JPMerola
3d ago

2 questions? 1) Why would you write an article on one sentence & not do research on the related subjects: historical context, founder's historical perspective, nor even read the most recent SCOTUS decisions on it, Heller/McDonald, which supplies all the writer's missing historical perspective? 2) What legitimate journal would allow a misinformed lecture, posing as an educational statement of "fact" to be published? Answer: American Marxist, Progressive, Woke Democrat, self-declared Elites KNOW, & they feel compelled to SPEW.

Reply
4
JPMerola
3d ago

"Well Regulated", mean finely tuned. Old watches had this on their backs. As the Founders wrote it, 2A has nothing to do with Regulations. Consider, that federal regulations, are a result of the Administrative State invented during the 20th century when Congress transferred its power to legislate, to experts in various departments of the executive branch. i.e. "Clean Air" standards shall be established by E.P.A.. In Contrast, at the time the Constitution was written, at the Federal level, the Constitution & Bill of Rights, was the only law. There were no "Regulations" that numbnut gunbanners like this author imagine, that were in place to instruct "the militia", which also beyond gungrabber's grasp, was just the population, ready to respond to any threat, personal, disaster, or government based threat (the British Army), not a standing "regulated" army.

Reply
2
NEW YORK CITY, NY
