NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: 30 Percent Chance of Shower and Thunderstorms, High Near 90, for Brevard County on Thursday

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Holly Fish Camp, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Malabar and Indialantic. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO