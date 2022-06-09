ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: 30 Percent Chance of Shower and Thunderstorms, High Near 90, for Brevard County on Thursday

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Brevard County calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., sunny, skies with a high near 92, heat index values as high as 101, along with west wind 5 to 10...

spacecoastdaily.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Holly Fish Camp, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Malabar and Indialantic. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Disney World Counties Under Flood Advisory

No matter how much you plan, how many hours you spend getting the perfect dining reservation, or how much of an effort you make to learn Genie+, your entire Disney World trip could be impacted by a relatively unpredictable thing — the weather. severe weather impact Disney World before,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridarambler.com

Seven fun and funky things to do outdoors in Lake Wales

Lake Wales has the distinction of being set almost smack dab in the center of the state on one of the highest ridges in Florida. Its history includes cattle, oranges and turpentine. And today, it’s home to the beloved Bok Tower Gardens complete with one of only about 200 carillons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sebastiandaily.com

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
travellens.co

click orlando

