Charleston County’s Public Safety Directorate is encouraging residents to begin preparing for the upcoming hurricane season which began on June 1. “The last two hurricane seasons have been quiet for Charleston County, which can cause citizens to become complacent. Our department has been busy preparing for the upcoming hurricane season for several months,” said Charleston County Emergency Management Director Joe Coates. “We ask that our residents follow our example by making sure that their families are prepared for a potential storm. We’ve also seen a lot of new people moving to the area, many who have never experienced a hurricane before. Now is the time to build your emergency kit and make your family plans so that you’re prepared if a storm threatens our coast.”

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO