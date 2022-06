In my job, there are rare occasions when what you sample at a restaurant is so fabulous, so memorable that you later dream about it. That happened with the lamb dip ($14) I enjoyed at Sandrini's Public House. Sure, I'd been warned about it on social media, told that it was just an amazing creation, one of the new additions to the menu of one of the most underrated restaurants in Bakersfield. I had fair warning. But it was so stunning it immediately surpassed the Basque Club lamb dip, which I've been enjoying at the Kern County Fair for decades.

