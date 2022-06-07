ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Novant Health taps into product development with uptown Charlotte innovation lab

By Caroline Hudson
 5 days ago
Novant Health recently opened a 1,400-square-foot innovation lab in Third Ward, part of the larger headquarters for product launch company, Enventys Partners. Melissa Key/CBJ

Novant Health wants to be on the cutting edge — in medical technology, in patient care and in community impact. To do that, the Winston-Salem-based health system has invested in a local space to drive more innovation.

It recently opened a 1,400-square-foot innovation lab in uptown Charlotte's Third Ward, part of the larger headquarters for product launch company Enventys Partners. In passing, one might just see an office space. Look at little closer, however, and the room is full of 3D-printed models, virtual-reality headsets and technological tools for clinicians. One table showcases Viz.ai, a system that allows doctors to more quickly determine if a patient has a life-threatening condition, such as a stroke. Another setup has an at-home kit to help doctors record a patient's symptoms virtually.

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
