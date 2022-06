Portland police say a student on board a bus was wearing a tactical vest and carrying rifle magazines that turned out to be for an airsoft rifle. Police said the student was on board a bus traveling from Scarborough to Baxter Academy around 8 a.m. Thursday. The bus driver alerted the school after the student was seen donning a black tactical vest with the magazines attached. The school then called 911.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO