ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

Bridgeview locksmith burgled for key fob programmer, which help thieves steal cars

By Eric Horng
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEZ4i_0g54AmRU00

A few swings of a sledgehammer was all it took for a team of thieves to make entry early Monday morning into a Bridgeview locksmiths' business.

"Everybody's struggling, and these guys are just preying on people that are trying to make their daily lives," said Sam Jaber, owner of Transponder City Locksmith Services.

Jaber is the victim of an increasingly common crime: the theft of auto key programmers, which use special software to essentially make a new key fob for vehicle owners who have lost theirs.

It's hand for a locksmith, but in the hands of a criminal it makes stealing a car a breeze.

"It's a very dangerous tool. You can pretty much make a key for any car," Jaber said.

In the video of Jaber's burglary, one thief climbs through the broken window while the other, still holding the sledgehammer, stands watch. At least one of the men is armed as he searches for the programmers. Soon his partner climbs in to join him.

They find the equipment, a total of eight programmers, in another room, and in less than two minutes after initially making entry, the pair race out of the business. A third offender is waiting in a vehicle to whisk them away.

"They're not amateurs," Jaber said. "They're professionals, the way they're doing it."

The crime is part of a larger pattern that includes the theft of programmers as well as key fobs from car dealerships. In May, two men stole a safe full of keys from a Schaumburg dealership and used a programmer to swipe a red Corvette.

In fact, 24 hours after that break-in in Bridgeview, a sledgehammer was also used by thieves at a Des Plaines car dealership where three luxury vehicles were stolen Tuesday morning.

Jaber said he's been working to disable those stolen programmers, which can be taken offline by the manufacturer.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeview, IL
Bridgeview, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Des Plaines, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Schaumburg, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
NBC Chicago

19-Year-Old Shot Outside Gas Station on Northwest Side

A teenager was shot outside a gas station Saturday morning in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. In the 1400 block of West Division, a 19-year-old boy was standing outside a gas station at 4:28 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man set stolen car on fire one day after cops questioned him about stealing the car, prosecutors say

A man who was convicted of an anti-Semitic hate crime in 2018, then got kicked out of his court-ordered hate crime education program for allegedly threatening a Black man with a baseball bat, is in trouble again. This time, prosecutors say, Alvin Dawod set a stolen car on fire in West Rogers Park one day after investigators questioned him about the vehicle theft.
SKOKIE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Vehicles#Fob#Locksmith#Property Crime
103.3 WKFR

Thieves Steal Giant TV From Walmart That Doesn’t Fit in Their Car

Two Illinois men should've brought a tape measure with them before stealing 75 inch TV from Walmart. This hilarious caper was pulled off in a small Illinois village called Mount Prospect. Mount Prospect is about the size of Portage, Michigan, and is located about half an hour Northwest of Chicago. I call it hilarious due to the obvious lack of planning on the behalf of the thieves.
PORTAGE, MI
wjol.com

Man with Knife Robs Joliet Bank on Thursday Morning

A bank robbery in Joliet on Thursday morning is now under investigation. At 10:45 am, officers were called to the Heartland Bank and Trust on Caton Farm Road for a report of an armed robbery. The investigation shows that a male suspect entered the bank and announced a robbery to the bank tellers while implying that he was armed with a knife. The suspect fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox32chicago.com

3 hospitalized — including 2 CPD officers — after traffic crash in Gresham

CHICAGO - Three people were hospitalized — including two Chicago police officers — after a traffic crash Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side. About 11:20 p.m., the officers, who were in an unmarked car, were driving west on 76th Street when they struck the side of a white Jeep going the wrong way on Yale Avenue, Chicago police said. The officers then struck an unoccupied parked car before coming to a stop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

St. Louis man carjacked, forced to undress at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The victim was surrounded by two...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy