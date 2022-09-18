How to watch the LIV Golf tour: Chicago — who's playing, leaderboard, prize money and more
LIV Golf looks to shake up the world golf. Describing itself as "golf, but louder," the new tour offers a different format than the traditional PGA Tour that states is meant to entice a new generation of golf fans.
If you want to check out LIV Golf, we’re here to tell you just how to do that. The good news is, just about anyone in the world can watch. Here’s what you need to know.
When is the LIV Golf tournament?
Chicago is the next stop for LIV Golf in its inaugural season, with the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago taking place from September 16-18 from Rich Harvest Farms golf course.
How to watch LIV Golf tour
LIV Golf action is available to watch live for free online via LIVGolf.com , YouTube and Facebook. Fans can also watch it on TV through DAZN, with the league available through the subscription service in markets including the US, Canada, German-speaking countries, Italy, Spain and Japan.
Calling the action will be Arlo White, a long-time announcer for the Premier League in the US and, as many others may recognize him, the announcer for AFC Richmond in Ted Lasso . The LIV Golf broadcast also features Jerry Foltz, Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng, Troy Mullins and popular golf commentator David Feherty.
LIV Golf Invitational Boston leaderboard
Here is the individual leaderboard for LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at the end of the tournament:
- Cameron Smith, -13
- Peter Uihlein, -10
- Dustin Johnson, -10
- Sergio Garcia, -8
- Joaquin Niemann, -8
- Louis Oosthuizen, -7
- Charl Schwartzel, -7
- Phil Mickelson, -6
- Chase Koepka, -6
- Bryson DeChambeau, -6
- Laurie Canter, -6
- Cameron Tringale, -5
- Patrick Reed, -5
- Scott Vincent, -5
- Lee Westwood, -5
- Matt Jones, -4
- Matthew Wolff, -4
- Branden Grace, -3
- Richard Bland, -3
- Charles Howell III, -3
- Paul Casey, -2
- Brooks Koepka, -2
- Anirban Lahiri, -2
- Jason Kokrak, -2
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, -2
- Harold Varner III, -2
- Abraham Ancer, -1
- James Piot, -1
- Ian Poulter, -1
- Henrik Stenson, -1
- Pat Perez, E
- Phachara Khongwatmai, E
- Carlos Ortiz, E
- Kevin Na, +1
- Talor Gooch, +3
- Bernd Wiesberger, +3
- Jediah Morgan, +4
- Wade Ormsby, +4
- David Puig, +4
- Sadom Kaewkanjana, +4
- Graeme McDowell, +4
- Martin Kaymer, +4
- Sam Horsfield, +5
- Shaun Norris, +6
- Sihwan Kim, +6
- Hudson Swafford, +6
- Turk Pettit, +6
- Marc Leishman, +6
Here are the team standings after the tournament:
- 4 Aces, -24
- Smash, -23
- Hy Fylers, -17
- Punch, -17
- Stinger, -16
- Crushers, -15
- Torque, -14
- Fireballs, -14
- Cleeks, -8
- Majesticks, -7
- Iron Heads, -1
- Niblicks, -1
Who is in the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster field?
Here is the full field for the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, broken up into their teams.
4 Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Talor Gooch
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer
- Graeme McDowell
- Laurie Canter
- Richard Bland
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers GC
- Phil Mickelson
- Matthew Wolff
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
Majesticks GC
- Lee Westwood
- Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
Niblicks GC
- Harold Varner III
- Hudson Swafford
- James Piot
- Turk Pettit
- Non-playing captain: Bubba Watson
Punch GC
- Cameron Smith
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
- Wade Ormsby
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Peter Uihlein
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Shaun Norris
Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann
- Scott Vincent
- David Puig
- Jediah Morgan
LIV Golf tournament winners
Individual winners
LIV Golf Invitational London: Charl Schwartzel
LIV Golf Invitational Portland: Branden Grace
LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: Henrik Stenson
LIV Golf Invitational Boston: Dustin Johnson
LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: Cameron Smith
Team winners
LIV Golf Invitational London: Stinger GC
LIV Golf Invitational Portland: 4 Aces GC
LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: 4 Aces GC
LIV Golf Invitational Boston: 4 Aces GC
LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: 4 Aces GC
What is the LIV Golf tour?
The LIV Golf tour is a brand new professional golf league that has the stated mission to "modernize and supercharge the game of professional golf through expanded opportunities for both players and fans alike." However, a not so secret goal of the new league has been to become a challenger to the long-established PGA Tour, the US professional golf league.
LIV Golf events are taking place at the same time as a number of PGA Tour events (though running only three days instead of the PGA’s traditional four) and actively recruited big name PGA Tour players to participate in its tournaments. The PGA did not grant waivers for its members to participate in LIV Golf events, which has resulted in a number of the participants in LIV Golf events resigning from the PGA Tour, while others who have not officially resigned open themselves to possible penalties (fine, suspension) from the PGA.
The LIV Golf tour season consists of eight tournaments (seven regular season and one team championship) taking place in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.
What is the LIV Golf tournament format?
One way that the LIV Golf tour is looking to improve tournament golf for players and fans is with a new format.
While there is still an individual competition, LIV Golf tournaments see the field of 48 divided into 12 teams of four that compete against each other. The teams are different for each tournament (though some hold over has been occurring, with a draft selecting who plays with who.
So each tournament there is both an individual winner and a team winner.
For the team tournament, the best two stroke play scores for each team after the first two rounds will count. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes being named the winner.
There are no cuts as part of the event, meaning all 48 players play the entire three round tournament. In addition, each round has a shotgun start, where each team goes off at the same time on different holes.
LIV golf purse — what is the prize money?
The winner of each event will get a massive $4 million. Even the player who comes last will get $120,000! Second place gets $2.125 million, while the third-placed player takes home $1.5 million. Plus, there's a team element to each event and a further $5 million is handed out, with the top team splitting a $3 million prize amongst themselves.
Is there a cut in the LIV Golf tournament?
No, unlike a traditional golf tournament there is not cut. So all the golfers taking part will play each round.
