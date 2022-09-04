How to watch the LIV Golf tour: Boston — who's playing, leaderboard, prize money and more

LIV Golf looks to shake up the world golf. Describing itself as "golf, but louder," the new tour offers a different format than the traditional PGA Tour that states is meant to entice a new generation of golf fans.

If you want to check out LIV Golf, we’re here to tell you just how to do that. The good news is, just about anyone in the world can watch. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the LIV Golf tournament?

LIV Golf heads to Boston for the aptly named LIV Golf Invitational Boston, taking place from September 2-4 at The International golf club.

This is the fourth event in LIV Golf's inaugural season.

How to watch LIV Golf tour

LIV Golf action is available to watch live for free online via LIVGolf.com , YouTube and Facebook. Fans can also watch it on TV through DAZN, with the league available through the subscription service in markets including the US, Canada, German-speaking countries, Italy, Spain and Japan.

Calling the action will be Arlo White, a long-time announcer for the Premier League in the US and, as many others may recognize him, the announcer for AFC Richmond in Ted Lasso . The LIV Golf broadcast also features Jerry Foltz, Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng, Troy Mullins and popular golf commentator David Feherty.

LIV Golf Invitational Boston leaderboard

Here is the individual leaderboard after round one for the LIV Golf Invitational: Boston:

Talor Gooch, -12

Joaquin Niemann, -11

Dustin Johnson, -10

Anibran Lahiri, -9

Jason Kokrak, -8

Matthew Wolff, -8

Bernd Wiesberger, -8

Sadom Kaewkanjana, -7

Pat Perez, -7

Cameron Smith, -7

Kevin Na, -7

Louis Oosthuizen, -7

Branden Grace, -7

Marc Leishman, -6

Lee Westwood, -6

Sergio Garcia, -6

Abraham Ancer, -6

Martin Kaymer, -5

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, -4

Scott Vincent, -4

Matt Jones, -4

Carlos Ortiz, -4

Ian Poulter, -4

Harold Varner III, -3

Charles Howell III, -3

Cameron Tringale, -3

Brooks Koepka, -3

Charl Schwartzel, -3

Graeme McDowell, -2

Bryson DeChambeau, -2

Richard Bland, -2

Laurie Canter, E

Shaun Norris, E

Phachara Khongwatmai, +1

Chase Koepka, +1

Paul Casey, +1

Patrick Reed, +1

Hudson Swafford, +1

Jediah Morgan, +1

Shergo Al Kurdi, +2

Phil Mickelson, +3

Wade Ormsby, +4

Sam Horsfield, +4

Turk Pettit, +4

Adrian Otaegui, +5

James Piot, +6

Peter Uihlein, +6

Sihwan Kim, +10

Here are the team standings after round one:

4 Aces, -22

Hy Flyers, -19

Iron Heads, -18

Punch, -16

Torque, -15

Fireballs, -14

Crushers, -14

Stinger, -14

Smash, -11

Majesticks, -10

Cleeks, -7

Niblicks, -5

Who is in the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster field?

Henrik Stenson (Image credit: Jared C. Tilton/LIV via Getty Images)

Here is the full field for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, broken up into their teams. Worth nothing that though there are a few holdovers on all teams, most teams are not identical to the ones that participated in previous LIV Golf tournaments.

4 Aces GC



Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Talor Gooch

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Laurie Canter

Richard Bland

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Matthew Wolff

Bernd Wiesberger

Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Majesticks GC

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Niblicks GC

Harold Varner III

Hudson Swafford

James Piot

Turk Pettit

Non-playing captain: Bubba Watson

Punch GC

Cameron Smith

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Wade Ormsby

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Peter Uihlein

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Shaun Norris

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann

Scott Vincent

Adrian Otaegui

Jediah Morgan

LIV Golf tournament winners

Individual winners

LIV Golf Invitational London: Charl Schwartzel

LIV Golf Invitational Portland: Branden Grace

LIV Golf Invitational Boston: Henrik Stenson

Team winners

LIV Golf Invitational London: Stinger GC

LIV Golf Invitational Portland: 4 Aces GC

LIV Golf Invitational Boston: 4 Aces GC

What is the LIV Golf tour?

The LIV Golf tour is a brand new professional golf league that has the stated mission to "modernize and supercharge the game of professional golf through expanded opportunities for both players and fans alike." However, a not so secret goal of the new league has been to become a challenger to the long-established PGA Tour, the US professional golf league.

LIV Golf events are taking place at the same time as a number of PGA Tour events (though running only three days instead of the PGA’s traditional four) and actively recruited big name PGA Tour players to participate in its tournaments. The PGA did not grant waivers for its members to participate in LIV Golf events, which has resulted in a number of the participants in LIV Golf events resigning from the PGA Tour, while others who have not officially resigned open themselves to possible penalties (fine, suspension) from the PGA.

The LIV Golf tour season consists of eight tournaments (seven regular season and one team championship) taking place in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

What is the LIV Golf tournament format?

One way that the LIV Golf tour is looking to improve tournament golf for players and fans is with a new format.

While there is still an individual competition, LIV Golf tournaments see the field of 48 divided into 12 teams of four that compete against each other. The teams are different for each tournament (though some hold over has been occurring, with a draft selecting who plays with who.

So each tournament there is both an individual winner and a team winner.

For the team tournament, the best two stroke play scores for each team after the first two rounds will count. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes being named the winner.

There are no cuts as part of the event, meaning all 48 players play the entire three round tournament. In addition, each round has a shotgun start, where each team goes off at the same time on different holes.

LIV golf purse — what is the prize money?

The winner of each event will get a massive $4 million. Even the player who comes last will get $120,000! Second place gets $2.125 million, while the third-placed player takes home $1.5 million. Plus, there's a team element to each event and a further $5 million is handed out, with the top team splitting a $3 million prize amongst themselves.

Is there a cut in the LIV Golf tournament?

No, unlike a traditional golf tournament there is not cut. So all the golfers taking part will play each round.

