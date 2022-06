SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Council is holding its annual Golf Tournament and Comedy Night fundraiser on Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club. Now in its 13th year, the event helps the non-profit organization in its mission to provide needed equipment and training for the Santa Maria Police Department. The purpose The post Fundraiser held to help provide equipment and training for Santa Maria Police Department appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO