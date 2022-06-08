ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

Blake’s Farms to Purchase Erwin Orchards in South Lyon

By Jade Springart
wrif.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m from South Lyon, so this caught my interest! The owners of Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill are going to take over operations at Erwin Orchards. “We’ve financially committed and are working...

wrif.com

Comments / 2

whmi.com

Blake to Operate Erwin Orchards, Homes Approved

Erwin Orchards, a popular destination for people wanting home-grown apples, cider and other farm-fresh products, is being reinvented. The popular South Lyon area attraction, which locals worried would no longer be around, is being given a new life with a combination agriculture-housing development. Blake’a Orchard and Cider Mill co-owners Peter...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Banana 101.5

Play in the Woods on This unique Mini-Golf Course in Lake Orion

If you're looking for a fun spot to play putt-putt golf with the family this summer, we found it. Ever since my son was a little kid, we've always loved playing putt-putt golf. We always try to stop and play if we see a course while traveling around the state. While, there are a lot of garbage courses in Michigan, there's a lot that are really fun and unique.
LAKE ORION, MI
kolomkobir.com

Carsonville boy fishing 80 inch sturgeon in lake

Last Christmas, Roger Samper III of Carsonville received a unique gift from his aunt and uncle. It cannot be wrapped in a box or placed under a tree. But Roger didn’t mind, because it was the gift he wanted: a fishing trip with his father. This gift paid off...
CARSONVILLE, MI
Business
rejournals.com

SK Investments Group set to bring more than 1,200 residential units to Detroit suburb

In a city where high-quality residential housing is in high demand, a new mixed-use community is coming to Pontiac, Michigan. From South Florida-based developer SK Investments Group, The Shores at Crystal Lake is a project with the potential to serve as a model for future development in Oakland County, Michigan. The planned 34-acre mixed-use project is situated on an undeveloped parcel of land on a peninsula extending out into Crystal Lake. When completed, The Shores will include more than 1,200 residential units of primarily multifamily residential complemented by a diverse mix of retail, dining, recreational and entertainment options.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Frank’s Hoppy Bistro mixes nostalgia with new twists

FENTON TWP, MI – Frank’s Hoppy Bistro combines the recipes and nostalgia of Frank’s Tavern with new twists that include craft beer and artisan pizzas. Led by a former owner of Frank’s Tavern, Rachel Medore, and husband/craft beer specialist Shayne Medore, Frank’s Hoppy Bistro had a soft reopening in October last year and earlier this week held a ribbon-cutting event with the local chamber of commerce.
FENTON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Deserted Lone Star Steakhouse – Jackson, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
JACKSON, MI
thetowerpulse.net

Branching out of Grosse Pointe, MI

My family has had its roots deep in Grosse Pointe for generations. I grew up in the same house my grandmother grew up in and even shared the same childhood bedroom with my dad. So the idea of leaving the place I have called home for so long is scary. Maybe petrifying is the better word for it.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Comments / 0

Community Policy