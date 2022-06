She is 2 years old. A short, small build. She until 06/05/22 had been Lactating. Ruby is shy, skittish and very friendly. She has big sad brown eyes. She also was recently spayed on 06/05/22 She has a green tattoo. She got out of our backyard when a workman came in without notice. Ruby is heartwormm positive. Call 813.360.4264 and 832.572.2487. She has a microchip and all vaccines.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO