Illinois basketball sent an offer to Kai Rogers on Thursday. He is a center from the class of 2025. Rogers does not have any rankings yet from 247Sports. He is 6-foot-10, 220 pounds out of Wauwatosa West High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He also received offers from Ole Miss and Texas on Thursday. Illinois doesn’t have any other commits from the class of 2025 yet. Rogers also has interest in Wisconsin and Marquette according to 247Sports.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO