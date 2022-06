Emogene “Jean” Fryar left this world last week, but she leaves behind a legacy of service to the homeless of this community. The co-founder of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee passed away on May 26 at her home in Lamar. She and her late husband, the Rev. Bill Fryar, founded the Area Rescue Mission in 1989. While the name has changed several times over the past 33 years, its mission to bring hope to the homeless has remained the same.

