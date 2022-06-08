Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving
Bruce Willis' family recently revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia and...www.today.com
Bruce Willis' family recently revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia and...www.today.com
Give us a break sweetheart! Your not doing it the nurses and medical people are, while your out shopping and going on vacations with Bruce’s money!
I'm guessing she's having buyers remorse. The lustre of marrying a Hollywood icon twice her age must be wearing off right about now. Bruce must have had fun with her ,even though she's his daughters age. She looks like a young Demi,weird 😳
caregiving is hard especially if you love or care for the person. I don't judge. I have taken care of my sister brother mom and dad through insidious diseases. it is very hard
Comments / 31