Monessen, PA

Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards – formerly of Monessen

 3 days ago

Michel La'Rae Blainefield-Edwards, 37, formerly of Monessen, went home to be with the lord on June 1, 2022. She was born in Arkansas, on Aug. 17, 1984, to parents, Michelle "Mickey" Cunningham and the late Michael Lee Smith. "Moo," as she was affectionately called, loved her family with all her heart....

Vicki L. Rock

Vicki L. Rock, 62, of Monessen passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born on June 15, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James and Shirley Ann Shepard. She was a member of the Charleroi Russian Club. Vicki is survived by her children, Barton Walker, of Perryopolis and Shirley Walker (Michael Ramsey), of Charleroi; grandchildren, Brianna Walker, Kayla Dickerson, Elijah Thomas, Calvin Fitzwater and Kaleigh Walker; great-grandchildren, Kayliana, Katalina and Kobe Chilzer; step-children, Ted Rock Jr. and Mary Jo Rock, both of Belle Vernon; brothers, James Shepard, of Monessen, Henry Shepard, of Monessen and David Macko of Belle Vernon; and sisters, Colleen Works of Washington, Linda McCandless of Lancaster, Dora Nicolaidou of Greece, and Cynthia Flamou-Gianniodi of Monessen. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Ted Rock; sister, Lynette Dellavella; and brother, William Shepard. As per Vicki’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
MONESSEN, PA
Lorraine (Lorrie Gogol) Cheroki

Lorraine (Lorrie Gogol) Cheroki, 79, of Washington Township (Belle Vernon), formerly of Monessen, died Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, surrounded and encircled with love by her daughters; son-in-law, George; loving grandchildren; Father Meletios; and Despina Naylor, in her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1943, daughter of the late Anne (Varga) and John Gogol. Lorrie graduated from Monessen High School with the class of 1961. She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Cheroki, Roxanne Tsambarlis and Ronalyn (George) Apodiakos; her grandchildren, Cole and McKenna Keffel, Gianna Cheroki and her partner, Jonathan Kravets and Markello, Niko and Dimitri Apodiakos; former son-in-law Herc Tsambarlis; aunt, LaVerna Varga; and sister-in-law, Patti Gogol. She was blessed with amazing years of love and friendship with so many dear friends with whom she laughed and chatted daily. They brought her such joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne Gogol; sister, Diane Gogol; infant sister, Paulette and brother, Raymond Gogol; former son-in-law, Erik Keffel; and husband, Ronald Cheroki. “Nini” as she was affectionately known, our family’s Matriarch, approached life’s challenges with “fierce grit and determination,” not for herself, but for us. Throughout life, she faced many health challenges but with each one rose to the challenge with grace and dignity, lessons that each of us will embrace for our lifetimes. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Whether it be watching, reading or listening to their latest sports endeavors, attending theatrical or musical program, or simply spending quiet moments with them, they each engendered smiles and commitment like no one else in her heart. While she was a homemaker for years, she worked at Westmoreland County Community College in the Nursing Department as an administrative assistant and later worked at the Monessen Public Library. One of her proudest accomplishments was earning her Associate’s Degree in Paralegal studies at 47-years-old. Deep thanks and appreciation goes to OSPTA Hospice Team, especially Linda Brooker, Rachel McClintock and Kara Diehl. The empathy, love and support they provided our Mom and us during the past month and a half has been incredible. Special thanks and appreciation to Mariene Garcia, an angel on Earth, who provided Mom with such tender, loving care and friendship. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed Monday, June 13, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of services, at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of Monessen. Interment will follow at the Grandview Cemetery of Monessen. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Cheroki family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.
MONESSEN, PA
Charleroi paving to begin

Charleroi will undergo an extensive paving project starting next week. The work, being handled by El Grande Industries Inc., will begin next week and continue through the end of the month. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
CHARLEROI, PA
Claire Cicchini Monios – Rostraver Township

Claire Cicchini Monios, 86, of Rostraver Township, died early Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born in Clairton on Dec. 5, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Harchar Cicchini. Claire graduated from Clairton High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in chemistry. After completing her degree, she worked as a chemist for the Pennsylvania Industrial Chemical Corporation in Clairton. Her real passion in life came from raising her three children. She decided that she wanted to make positive changes in children’s lives and attended California University of Pennsylvania, where she became a teacher. She worked as a substitute teacher in the elementary grades for the Belle Vernon Area School District, where she made an impact serving children. One of her greatest loves was cooking for her family. She insisted that her family come for dinner every Sunday at noon sharp, first because she was a stickler about punctuality, and second because her thoughts were that a family that eats together stays together! Her best times in life were spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Her family truly held the keys to her heart! She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Anthony Monios; two daughters, Cathy Monios and JoAnn (Dr. Robert) Klanchar; a son, Dr. George (Nicholene) Monios; seven grandchildren, David and Arianna Shernisky, Joseph Klanchar and Tyler, Anthony, Micheal and Joseph Monios; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Cicchini; nephews, Dr. Joseph (Melissa) Cicchini, Dr. John (Dr. Lori) Cicchini, James Cicchini and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Cicchini; several great-nephews and a great niece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sidney Cicchini. Her family sends a heartfelt appreciation for all who enriched her life. She was a big advocate that the living should continue living and was laid to rest on Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Rev. David Nazimek at the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver. Funeral arrangements entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Indiana, PA
Wilson, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Munhall, PA
Indiana State
Kentucky State
Monessen, PA
Arkansas State
Noah’s Ark receives surprise gift from McKeesport

Congregants of Bethlehem Baptist Church, McKeesport city officials and UPMC employees participated in the 15th annual Noah’s Ark Golf Outing Friday at Youghiogheny Country Club. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Port Authority has new name

Whether catching a bus to or from downtown Pittsburgh or Oakland, standing at the McKeesport Transportation Center or waiting at a bus stop, park and ride or T station throughout Allegheny County, riders will soon notice a new name on buses. To read the rest of the story, please see...
Carol Ann Grilli

Carol Ann Grilli, 73, of Clairton, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at home. She retired as clerk for the City of Clairton. She was a former employee at Sky Bank in Jefferson Hills, worked at Walnut Bingo Hall in Wilson and was a former employee at Foodmart in Clairton. She enjoyed trips to the casino and was an avid reader. Born Nov. 3, 1948, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Emerson and Hilda (Trasp) Jones. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dean A. Grilli; daughter, Danielle (Brian) Pavlack of Elizabeth Township; son, Shawn (Cyndi) Grilli of White Oak; granddaughter, Seneca Thompson of Elizabeth Township; step-grandchildren, Hollah, Aria, Paige and Christopher; and also, aunts and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Paul Jones. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bob Fagan officiating. Burial will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
CLAIRTON, PA
TTOS honors top students, athletes from North Charleroi

The Toast To Our Stars Club of North Charleroi hosted its 72nd Annual Achievement Awards Banquet on April 24 at the Lock Four Volunteer Fire Co. Social Hall. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Anthony Edwards
Marianne Edwards
Donora council picks Szakal to fill open seat

Donora council has selected Gilbert Szakal Jr. to fill the seat opened by Sonny Lawson’s recent retirement. Dozens of citizens stormed out of council chambers in protest after the vote at Thursday’s meeting, and many vocalized indignation over council’s decision. To read the rest of the story,...
DONORA, PA
Softball tourney to honor Gavatorta

The Kourtney Gavatorta Memorial Softball Tournament is set to take place Saturday with over 100 people scheduled to take part in honoring the late Belle Vernon resident and former Leopards player. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tourism urged to jump start local economy

The Mon River Valley Coalition held its first in-person meeting in more than two years Friday at the Mon Valley Alliance building in Monongahela. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA

