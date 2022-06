On 06-10-2022 at 0521 hours, a 52-year-old male was driving a 2005 Nissan Xterra southbound on 15th Ave NW just north of NW 77th St. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped a tree on the westside of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a second tree and rolled. The driver was the only occupant and was deceased at the scene.

