Land Use Board Meeting - Notice of Cancellation - 6/13/2022

The Bayonne Planning Board has granted preliminary approvals for developers to construct what will be the largest mixed-use complex in the New Jersey waterfront city. Known as Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, the development will comprise 1,250 residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail space, parking for 788 vehicles, a landscaped public park, and a waterfront promenade.
Private property rights are at the heart of our republic and in most civilized and most advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much. A Democratic Member of Parliament from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to obtain permission from his neighbors to hunt on his own land! As Joe Biden said, “No joke.”
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that new traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersections of Bloomfield Avenue and Municipal Plaza and Bloomfield Avenue and Grove Street in Bloomfield on Friday, June 10th. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections throughout Essex County. The intersection upgrades are part of the County’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety and to meet the changing needs of the community.
Sussex County’s local primary elections this year saw few overall contenders. Most seats had one candidate running for one position (typically the incumbent) or two candidates running for two positions, a guaranteed win for most. But two local races had competition: the races for Stillwater Town Committee and Wantage Town Committee.
The council race in Metuchen and Woodbridge were uncontested during the primary election on June 7. There are two, three-year terms open. Democrat incumbent Dorothy Rasmussen received 1,132 votes, and Lisa Hyman received 1,133 votes. There are six write-in votes. Republican candidate Richard Thoren received 305 votes, and Eric Lignell...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you thought only buildings and places of businesses could be abandoned, think again!. Did you know that New Jersey has a whole entire abandoned town? Up...
PARQ Builders has plans to develop PARQ, a 275-unit, class A to-be-built apartment community located in Parsippany, Morris County, N.J. JLL Capital Markets arranged $68.2 million in senior debt and $22.7 million in mezzanine construction financing for the borrower. PARQ is the first phase of a larger project that will...
With Senate President Nicolas Scutari calling for hearings to discuss delays and finding ways to reduce costs of medical cannabis and homegrown cannabis costing a fraction of buying at a dispensary, the legislature should be having hearings for the current home grow bills. Unfortunately, so far Sen. Scutari has been...
There is something intriguing about coming across really old headstones at a cemetery, and the older it is the more amazing it can be. Where will you find the oldest cemetery in the Garden State?. We did a little research for you if you're into this sort of thing, and...
Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen acknowledged his defeat in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district and pledged his support of the winner, although he stopped short of mentioning Paul DeGroot’s name or offer his congratulations to his opponent. “It’s now time to put...
I will be the first to admit, I know pretty much nothing about beer. I enjoy drinking beer and going to breweries but if it wasn't for what's written on the menu, I wouldn't have any idea if I'm drinking a lager, a stout, or an ale. A couple of my best friends are very knowledgeable beer drinkers and I think it's a sweet hobby, but for me, beer is just beer. Did I just trigger all beerologists?
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. It may have gotten state approval, but a dispensary in Montclair Township will have to wait a little longer to begin adult weed sales, according to local officials.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey got a restraining order to limit protest outside Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise’s home dismissed today, about a year-and-a-half after the order was granted. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski, now the assignment judge, ruled in December 2020 that only...
The state attorney general’s office is seeking to suspend the operating license of a cosmetology school with four locations in New Jersey after a flood of complaints from frustrated students. Capri Institute of Hair Design allegedly closed in December 2021 — displacing approximately 250 students on less than two...
The summer season is here across New Jersey, and there are no shortages of events to be found. It's that time of year when it doesn't matter what weekend it is, there's always something going on somewhere in the Great Garden State. And that couldn't be any truer for New...
BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.
Comments / 0