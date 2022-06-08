Land Use Board Meeting - Notice of Cancellation - 6/13/2022

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that new traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersections of Bloomfield Avenue and Municipal Plaza and Bloomfield Avenue and Grove Street in Bloomfield on Friday, June 10th. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections throughout Essex County. The intersection upgrades are part of the County’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety and to meet the changing needs of the community.

