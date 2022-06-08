ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

North Central Missouri College Expands Service Region to Buchanan County

By KMZU Staff
KMZU
 3 days ago

Beginning fall 2022, North Central Missouri College will be expanding its service region to include Buchanan County. Through this expansion, NCMC will provide affordable community college opportunities to this part of our region by offering courses, customized training, and helpful services to those wishing to enroll in community college....

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

North Central Missouri College Bookstore now Open on 9th Street

The North Central Missouri College Bookstore/Campus Store has temporarily relocated to 121 East 9th Street in Trenton, MO. The NCMC Bookstore is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday with entry through the east side door. The 9th street location will have the same services, supplies, and apparel as the previous location, including textbooks and NCMC Pirates t-shirts, polos, hoodies, pants, and accessories. The NCMC Bookstore also has computers, printers, ink, and office supplies available for purchase. Customers can also order online at https://bookstore.ncmissouri.edu/
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree of English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English and Drama at Meadville High School and at Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Kathy Diane Jones

Kathy Diane Jones, 77, of Waverly, Missouri passed away June 6, 2022 at her home. Graveside services will be at a later date at Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington. Cremation has been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Kathy was born June 19, 1944 in Frankfort,...
WAVERLY, MO
KMZU

Odessa Board of Aldermen to meet Monday

ODESSA – The Odessa Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday. The board plans to adopt a FEMA-approved multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. An application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs is likely to be approved. The meeting will move to closed session to discuss litigation, real estate and personnel.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Orrick man seriously hurt in Ray County accident involving deer

RAY COUNTY – An accident in Ray County Friday evening injured one of the vehicle's occupants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Timothy Thurnau, 52, was westbound on MO-210 west of Highway EE when a deer traveled across the road into its path. Although Timothy...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Gary Lee and Sandra Lou Proffitt

Gary Lee and Sandra Lou Proffitt, 78 and 76, respectively, of Camden, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at their home. Gary and Sandra were united in marriage on July 10, 1963. Gary was born on January 13, 1944, in Lexington, the son of Robert Glen and Dorothy Viola (Engelbrecht) Proffitt. Sandra was born on December 4, 1945, in Reno, NV, the daughter of Jewell and Donna (Mortenson) Green.
CAMDEN, MO
KMZU

Mary L. (Beretta) Grechus

Mary L. (Beretta) Grechus, 102 passed away on June 7, 2022 at her home in Lexington, Missouri. The Rosary will be prayed Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Visitation will follow on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 2:30 until 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Higginsville. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Lexington, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Higginsville or Immaculate Conception Altar Society, Lexington.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Absentee ballots available at Livingston County Clerk's Office

CHILLICOTHE – Absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election are available in the Livingston County Clerk's Office. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone needing to vote absentee should contact the county clerks office. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is Wednesday, July 20.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Richard Hill

Richard Hill, 78, of Norborne died Sunday, June 5. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 17 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
NORBORNE, MO

