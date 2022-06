SEDALIA, MO - Three people were arrested this week after Sedalia Crime Resolution Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday for license violations. According to a press release Thursday a canine unit was called to the scene and provided indication of substances determined to be methamphetamine. The driver, Phillip Fry, 46, was placed under arrest for meth possession. Also accused of possession and trafficking is Kenneth Smith, 62. A third occupant David Dotson, 41, had an active warrant for failure to appear on motor vehicle tampering charges. Bond on that warrant is $100,000.

