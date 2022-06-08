ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ramp from Interstate 435 to Northbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 7 p.m. June 9 to 5 a.m. June 8

By KMZU Staff
KMZU
 3 days ago

CLAY COUNTY –The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the ramp from Interstate 435 to Interstate 35 from 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9 to 5 a.m. Friday, June 8....

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Portion of MO 7 closing for intersection improvements June 10-13

JACKSON AND CASS COUNTIES – MoDOT Kansas City is making intersection improvements at the intersection of MO Route 7 and Stringtown Rd. and the intersection of MO Route 7 at 155th St. (County Line Rd.). Pavement work in the area will require a weekend closure of MO Route 7 from MO Route 150 to approximately 163rd St. in Pleasant Hill beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 10, until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

City of Sedalia Schedules Flash Flood Debris Pick-ups

To assist residents in cleaning up debris from the recent flash flooding event from their private property, residents may set flood damaged materials at the curb similar to collections made by the City during the City’s Clean Sweep Program. All materials will need to be placed at the curb or between the sidewalk and the street in the greenspace away from overhead lines and trees by 6:00 a.m. on Monday of the Area’s Flash Flood Debris Pick-up Day. Materials will not be collected from alleys where overhead lines inhibit collection by heavy equipment. Collection dates are as shown below:
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Odessa Board of Aldermen to meet Monday

ODESSA – The Odessa Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday. The board plans to adopt a FEMA-approved multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. An application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs is likely to be approved. The meeting will move to closed session to discuss litigation, real estate and personnel.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Orrick man seriously hurt in Ray County accident involving deer

RAY COUNTY – An accident in Ray County Friday evening injured one of the vehicle's occupants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Timothy Thurnau, 52, was westbound on MO-210 west of Highway EE when a deer traveled across the road into its path. Although Timothy...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe City Council to meet Monday

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe City Council will meet Monday evening. Conversation about the city's gift agreement for the Historic Strand Hotel property will continue. Other contracts for street and city projects will be considered. There will be a closed session to discuss personnel. The meeting will be at 5:30...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

North Central Missouri College Bookstore now Open on 9th Street

The North Central Missouri College Bookstore/Campus Store has temporarily relocated to 121 East 9th Street in Trenton, MO. The NCMC Bookstore is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday with entry through the east side door. The 9th street location will have the same services, supplies, and apparel as the previous location, including textbooks and NCMC Pirates t-shirts, polos, hoodies, pants, and accessories. The NCMC Bookstore also has computers, printers, ink, and office supplies available for purchase. Customers can also order online at https://bookstore.ncmissouri.edu/
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

MDC to offer Mississippi River catfishing clinic in Northeast Region

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Catfishing is a fun way to discover nature in the summer months, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering anglers a special two-day program focusing on alternative methods. MDC will host a free Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic Friday, July 29 from 4:30 p.m. –...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree of English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English and Drama at Meadville High School and at Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Trenton City Council to meet Monday

TRENTON – The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session Monday. Councilmembers will review and amend several sections of the city code. There are plans to file an application for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs. New business includes discussing draft drug policy, asphalt rock investors and cyber insurance. There will be a closed session to discuss legal and real estate matters.
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Kathy Diane Jones

Kathy Diane Jones, 77, of Waverly, Missouri passed away June 6, 2022 at her home. Graveside services will be at a later date at Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington. Cremation has been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Kathy was born June 19, 1944 in Frankfort,...
WAVERLY, MO
KMZU

Fugitive wanted on rape charges in Livingston County arrested in California

CHILLICOTHE – A fugitive wanted on a Livingston County warrant has been arrested. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss has been on the county's most wanted list since March 11 when they became aware he'd reportedly fled to California. Buss was located and arrested in California Thursday on a warrant that accuses him of first degree rape or attempted rape.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Kenneth Marvin Johnson

Kenneth Marvin Johnson, 82, of Richmond, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home. Kenneth was born on October 27, 1939, in Enon, the son of James Roy and Hazel (Williams) Johnson. Survivors include: two sons, Kenneth DeWayne Johnson of Independence; and Shane D. Johnson of Grain Valley; daughter, Sarah Beth Melton of Sparta; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Earl Dean Johnson, and Gary Neal Johnson.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

USDA Partners With Reinvestment Fund to Invest $650,000 to Increase Equitable Access to Healthy Foods Across Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO, June 9, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Kyle Wilkens today announces that the Department has partnered with Reinvestment Fund to invest $650,000 to improve access to healthy foods in underserved communities in Missouri. The investments are being made through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI), which helps bring grocery stores and other healthy food retailers to underserved urban and rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Absentee ballots available at Livingston County Clerk's Office

CHILLICOTHE – Absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election are available in the Livingston County Clerk's Office. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone needing to vote absentee should contact the county clerks office. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is Wednesday, July 20.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Mary L. (Beretta) Grechus

Mary L. (Beretta) Grechus, 102 passed away on June 7, 2022 at her home in Lexington, Missouri. The Rosary will be prayed Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Visitation will follow on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 2:30 until 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Higginsville. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Lexington, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Higginsville or Immaculate Conception Altar Society, Lexington.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Three suspects face charges after Sedalia drug bust

SEDALIA – Three suspects are facing several charges as the result of an investigation into a drug bust conducted by Sedalia police Friday afternoon. John W. McCammon, 46, Eric L. Wissman, 40, and Casey M. Wissman, 39 have been placed on 24 hour holds at the Pettis County Jail. Officials reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, two firearms with one being defaced and other drug-related items at the residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Richard Hill

Richard Hill, 78, of Norborne died Sunday, June 5. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 17 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
NORBORNE, MO

