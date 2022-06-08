ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baring, MO

Teen injured near tracks in Baring

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARING, MO - Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to reports of an injured teen along railroad tracks...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Fatal injuries for pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ralls County

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic incident proves fatal for an Illinois woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 2 a.m., 4 miles south of Hannibal. The reports say 44-year-old Troy Rasey, of Maywood, was traveling northbound on 61 hwy. and struck 25-year-old Dakota Borenson, of Quincy, IL., when she walked into the lane of travel.
KMZU

Fugitive wanted on rape charges in Livingston County arrested in California

CHILLICOTHE – A fugitive wanted on a Livingston County warrant has been arrested. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss has been on the county's most wanted list since March 11 when they became aware he'd reportedly fled to California. Buss was located and arrested in California Thursday on a warrant that accuses him of first degree rape or attempted rape.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Lane and ramp closures scheduled for both directions of I-670 this weekend (June 10-13) will cause significant delays

JACKSON COUNTY – MoDOT will be making both pavement and bridge deck repairs along a portion of Interstate 670 this weekend beginning on Friday, June 10 that will require the closure of various and lanes and ramps. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow for extra time, or seek an alternate route if possible. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Kathy Diane Jones

Kathy Diane Jones, 77, of Waverly, Missouri passed away June 6, 2022 at her home. Graveside services will be at a later date at Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington. Cremation has been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Kathy was born June 19, 1944 in Frankfort,...
WAVERLY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baring, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Vermont State
City
Edina, MO
Baring, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Baring, MO
Accidents
KMZU

OPEN Route HH at Rock Creek in Macon County

HANNIBAL - NOW OPEN: The Missouri Department of Transportation has opened Route HH at Rock Creek in Macon County after being closed due to flooding. Refer to MoDOT's online traveler map at www.modot.org for road conditions and closures. Links to related information:. [www.modot.org/northeast]Traveler Information Map.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree of English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English and Drama at Meadville High School and at Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

North Central Missouri College Bookstore now Open on 9th Street

The North Central Missouri College Bookstore/Campus Store has temporarily relocated to 121 East 9th Street in Trenton, MO. The NCMC Bookstore is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday with entry through the east side door. The 9th street location will have the same services, supplies, and apparel as the previous location, including textbooks and NCMC Pirates t-shirts, polos, hoodies, pants, and accessories. The NCMC Bookstore also has computers, printers, ink, and office supplies available for purchase. Customers can also order online at https://bookstore.ncmissouri.edu/
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroad Tracks#Accident#Baring Farm Service#The Edina Sentinel
KMZU

MDC to offer Mississippi River catfishing clinic in Northeast Region

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Catfishing is a fun way to discover nature in the summer months, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering anglers a special two-day program focusing on alternative methods. MDC will host a free Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic Friday, July 29 from 4:30 p.m. –...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Absentee ballots available at Livingston County Clerk's Office

CHILLICOTHE – Absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election are available in the Livingston County Clerk's Office. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone needing to vote absentee should contact the county clerks office. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is Wednesday, July 20.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Trenton City Council to meet Monday

TRENTON – The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session Monday. Councilmembers will review and amend several sections of the city code. There are plans to file an application for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs. New business includes discussing draft drug policy, asphalt rock investors and cyber insurance. There will be a closed session to discuss legal and real estate matters.
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy