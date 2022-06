Elected officials, Rye Y staff and board members were front and center at the ribbon-cutting for the Studios June 6. Gregg Howells’ last official act as executive director of the Rye YMCA was supposed to be at the organization’s benefit dinner June 3. But he postponed retirement by three days so that he could be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Studios at The Rye YMCA across the brook from the longtime Locust Avenue facility.

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO