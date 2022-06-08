ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa revises alcohol license policies

thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A bill signed Tuesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds establishes new retail alcohol licenses and fee structures come January. The state’s Legislative Services Agency anticipates that the changes will decrease general fund revenue by $2.9 million in fiscal year 2023 and $3.7 million in future fiscal years....

www.thecentersquare.com

Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Bernie Sanders Plans Trip To Iowa To Join Striking Workers

A group of senators led by Bernie Sanders has spoken out in support of the striking workers in Iowa and Wisconsin at the CNH Industrial plants. According to KCRG, the senators wrote a letter urging CNH Industrial to offer the strikers better deals. Sanders says he plans to attend the rallies with the workers in Iowa and Wisconsin next week.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Badgers Are Tough

Badgers are tough. We’ve all probably heard of the African Honey Badger and how it doesn’t give a hoot. Well, our American Badger is just as tough and probably doesn’t care much either! Badgers are found statewide in Iowa, mostly using open country. They can be found as far east as Ohio, but the core of their range is the Great Plains States like Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Like the beaver, badgers are one of nature’s engineers. I consider them like a bulldozer or backhoe. They can move a lot of soil quickly!
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme

The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted last year of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Navigator links with POET for carbon capture pipeline project

(The Center Square) – Navigator CO2 Ventures signed a letter of intent Tuesday to provide carbon capture, utilization and storage services to leading biofuel producer POET that includes facilities in Iowa. Navigator would integrate the services for about 5 million metric tons of POET’s biogenic CO2 annually, according to...
qctoday.com

First night of competition ends in Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa Teen pageants, preliminary winners announced

With the first night of competition completed at the 2022 Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageants, Friday’s preliminary award winners have been announced. In the Miss Iowa Pageant, the preliminary winner in the talent competition is Miss Wild Rose, Autumn Fjeld, 23, of Burlington, Iowa. She is the daughter of Theresa and Roger Fjeld.
BURLINGTON, IA
thecentersquare.com

New poll has Bailey with significant lead over Irvin in Illinois GOP governor primary

(The Center Square) – With a little more than two weeks before the June 28 primary election, a new front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor has emerged. There are six candidates vying to be the GOP nominee. Friday, a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll indicates state...
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s unfunded state pension liabilities among worst in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Each person in Ohio is on the hook for more than $36,000 in unfunded state pension liabilities, one of the highest numbers in the nation, according to a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council. Nationwide, unfunded state pension liabilities have climbed to $8.28...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Six Iowa State Park Beaches Post E-Coli Advisories

(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases jump in Iowa, while hospitalizations fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of positiveCOVID-19 cases in Iowa has gone up since the last report. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 5,306 people have tested positive since last week. That's up from 4,400. It’s the first time in months that new cases topped 5,000....
IOWA STATE

