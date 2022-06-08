Analysis: Ten (or more) Husky football breakout candidates in 2022

Sharlene Bland, age 78, was born in Bremerton, WA on June 14, 1943 and after two devastating strokes, passed away on May 28, 2022 with Paul, her husband of 54 years, holding her hand. Everybody said Sharlene must have been special because so many people flew their flags on her birthday. Sharlene grew up in Auburn, WA where she met Paul. She loved anything to do with farming and farm animals. She and Paul raised many different breeds of animals including beef, sheep, swine, and dairy cows. Always ready to help, she was an in-home care-giver for many years and later, supervisor for Lutheran Social Services in Tacoma. She was a 4-H leader for nine years and later in life bred and showed Silky Terriers. Her "Maxie" was the number one Silky Terrier in the U.S. for two years in a row. She often said "There's a lot of money in showing dogs, all going one way, out!" For some reason she loved to move, and she and Paul moved 15 times during their marriage, one time to Eng-land for several years with her husband's job. She was very talented in so many ways. She made beautiful stained glass items and was an excellent quilter. Quilting was per passion but she was also proficient in sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, tatting, and spinning. She spent many happy hours in her sewing room. Sharlene was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Ellen Phillips, sister Darlene Johnston, and her devoted little dog "Maxie". She is survived by her husband Paul of Yakima, son Steven Backus of Orting, WA, daughter Shelly Backus of Graham, WA, and grandchildren Brett Backus, Andrew Backus, and Carson Backus. At her request there is to be no funeral. Sharlene was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff and care-givers at Fieldstone Memory Care and Cottage in the Meadow for their care and compassion. Good bye my dear little sweet pea. Give Maxie a hug for me. I will see you again one day.

BREMERTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO