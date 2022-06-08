ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Analysis: Ten (or more) Husky football breakout candidates in 2022

Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Jun. 8—It's natural to search for salvation in the transfer portal, or in the undying allure of a five-star freshman. New is better. Acquisition is fun. Development is boring, patience painstaking. But like it or not, most production takes time. So, for the sake of this exercise, let's...

www.yakimaherald.com

fanrecap.com

Finding QB Recruit Remains Priority for UW as Candidates Narrow

The priority for this University of Washington football recruiting class, as is usually the case, is finding the next Husky quarterback. The player who will follow Sam Huard in the line of program progression. The guy who will stamp himself officially as Kalen DeBoer’s original hand-picked UW offensive leader.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ellensburg's Dylan Philip awarded Female Athlete of the Year

From an early age, Ellensburg’s Dylan Philip knew she wanted to be a Division I basketball player. Along the way to achieving that goal, the Montana State signee decided playing soccer in the fall would be a good way to prepare for basketball season. She scored a school-record 43 times last season to become the Yakima Valley’s top goalscorer, then she turned her attention to leading the Bulldogs’ basketball team to one of the most dominant seasons in Washington history.
ELLENSBURG, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn seeks applicants for an artist in residence

Attention artists: The City of Auburn is searching for artists to apply for the 2023 Mary Olson Farm Artist in Residence. The residency, which takes place during June and July, provides a $3,500 stipend and studio space in the large historic barn on the 67-acre farm. In addition to the...
AUBURN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Team, Coach of the Year: Toppenish wrestling, Ellensburg's Jeff Whitney

The culmination to the winter high school season in 2022 was historic in so many ways that it shouldn’t surprising that awards on behalf of these achievements overflowed. For Team of the Year, Mat Classic was not only an arena for dominance but for ownership. And it was shared.
KING 5

Everett's Funko to lay off 258 workers

EVERETT, Wash. — Starting this week, Everett-based Funko plans to lay off 258 workers at its Everett and Puyallup distribution centers. A spokesperson with Funko said the company would not comment on the layoffs, which are expected to begin June 9, according to filings with Washington's Employment Security Department. The spokesperson added the company is consolidating its warehouses in Washington to one location in Arizona.
EVERETT, WA
Eater

A Running List of Seattle’s Restaurant and Bar Closures

While restaurants in Seattle are not closing at the same rate that they were near the beginning of the pandemic, rising food and rent costs and staff shortages are making it difficult for many restaurants to recover from the financial toll of the last two years. Here, we track and memorialize notable restaurants and bars the city loses each month, even while exciting new businesses rise to take their places.
Yakima Herald Republic

Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez

On June 5, 2022 in the early morning hours, Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez was called to her celestial home after a short battle with complications from a stroke at Harborview's Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Born June 5, 1937, Teresa lived a life full of happiness, laughter, singing and cooking for family and guests and serving God. Teresa was born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up on a ranch and farm with her family prior to marrying her husband Salvador Velazquez Leos on February 17, 1955. They raised six boys together and shared a marriage until the passing of Salvador in 2002. Teresa continued with life spending a large portion of her time split between Mexico and the Yakima Valley. Teresa cherished spending time with her boys, grandchildren, relatives and friends made along her life's journey. She also enjoyed needle point, singing, cooking (Mole de nopales, fideo, chilito de huevo and frijoles con chorizo). As a devout Catholic she spent her time praying the Rosary not only for her family but also for those who needed God's guiding hand the most. Teresa joins her husband Salvador and countless relatives and friends in heaven.? She is survived by all 6 of her sons and their spouses, Galo & Rosa Velazquez, Juan Manuel & Gloria Velazquez, Horacio & Norma Velazquez, Oscar & Claudia Velazquez, Alejandro & Guadalupe Velazquez and Salvador Velazquez Jr. and his girlfriend Angie, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss Doña Tere's "consejos bendiciones," long talks and her immense presence in our lives. "Vuela alto Doña Tere" dejo su huella en cada uno de nuestros corazones. A viewing will be held Friday, June 10th 2-5 PM with a rosary at 5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Burial to follow at Zillah, WA Cemetery.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Could Washington state ban assault-style weapons?

There were a number of changes to Washington state law following the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting a decade ago. Now, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson hopes there could be local momentum for further changes. The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas — like Sandy Hook — could be a...
WASHINGTON STATE
pugetsound.media

Bonaduce Update: June 7, 2022

Despite recent medical issues, Danny Bonaduce and wife, Amy, have been keeping active (around Seattle and travel out of state) and report that doctors and medical treatments have helped bring improvement to Bonaduce’s condition. No specifics, except to say that THE Dooch Man will be returning to his KZOK FM morning show real soon.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Boundaries of the 4th Congressional District are puzzling

To the editor — Love the front page depicting boundaries of 4th Congressional District. I would love to know why Kittitas County, which is close enough to play sports with us, is not in District 4? I understand that boundaries have to occur somewhere, but why is Kittitas County linked with King County?
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sharlene Bland

Sharlene Bland, age 78, was born in Bremerton, WA on June 14, 1943 and after two devastating strokes, passed away on May 28, 2022 with Paul, her husband of 54 years, holding her hand. Everybody said Sharlene must have been special because so many people flew their flags on her birthday. Sharlene grew up in Auburn, WA where she met Paul. She loved anything to do with farming and farm animals. She and Paul raised many different breeds of animals including beef, sheep, swine, and dairy cows. Always ready to help, she was an in-home care-giver for many years and later, supervisor for Lutheran Social Services in Tacoma. She was a 4-H leader for nine years and later in life bred and showed Silky Terriers. Her "Maxie" was the number one Silky Terrier in the U.S. for two years in a row. She often said "There's a lot of money in showing dogs, all going one way, out!" For some reason she loved to move, and she and Paul moved 15 times during their marriage, one time to Eng-land for several years with her husband's job. She was very talented in so many ways. She made beautiful stained glass items and was an excellent quilter. Quilting was per passion but she was also proficient in sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, tatting, and spinning. She spent many happy hours in her sewing room. Sharlene was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Ellen Phillips, sister Darlene Johnston, and her devoted little dog "Maxie". She is survived by her husband Paul of Yakima, son Steven Backus of Orting, WA, daughter Shelly Backus of Graham, WA, and grandchildren Brett Backus, Andrew Backus, and Carson Backus. At her request there is to be no funeral. Sharlene was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff and care-givers at Fieldstone Memory Care and Cottage in the Meadow for their care and compassion. Good bye my dear little sweet pea. Give Maxie a hug for me. I will see you again one day.
BREMERTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Major League Pizza

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA

