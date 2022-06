EUGENE, OREGON – California track & field finished up competition on the men's side at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday evening, competing in the last of its four scheduled contests in an effort to add more points to its total. At the end of the night, Florida won the men's team title with a total of 54 points, followed by Texas (38 points) and Tennessee (34 points). The Bears finished in a tie for 18th with 13 points – their highest total since 1993.

