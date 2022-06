Tragedy has struck the community of Bayonne, as late Wednesday night two, teenage brothers, aged 16 and 19, drowned at the pool at Lincoln Community School. According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, at 8:23 last night the Bayonne Police Department was notified of two individuals who had just been removed from the pool at Lincoln Community School and were not breathing. “According to witnesses and the three lifeguards on duty, the two victims were observed to be in distress in the deep end of the pool. As a lifeguard approached the deep end, he observed the two victims unable to resurface and entered the pool with the other 2 lifeguards. The three lifeguards were able to remove both victims from the pool and immediately began life-saving measures as the 9-1-1 call was placed,” said Amato.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO