Arizona executes Frank Atwood, convicted for kidnap and murder of little girl
By Joseph Wilkinson
AOL Corp
3 days ago
Arizona executed a man for the second time in less than a month Wednesday after going eight years between executions. Frank Atwood, 66, was killed by lethal injection at Florence state prison and pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. He maintained his innocence throughout the entire legal process. In 1984,...
NUNN, Colo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family, prosecutors said.Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing when she was born but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds, according to court documents. In an interview with her mother present, Cepeda said she thought she had been pregnant but was not sure, explaining that a pregnancy test she had taken about three to four months before...
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her elderly fiancé and living with his body. The Associated Press says Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her fiance, Leroy Frankin Kramer Jr., 82, and living with his body for two months.
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Frank Atwood, 66, died by...
A baby who disappeared after her parents were found dead in the early 1980s is alive and well. "Baby Holly's" deceased parents were discovered in the woods in Houston in 1981. In 2021, the bodies were identified as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. But their baby, Holly, who is now 42 and an Oklahoma mother of five, was not found with them.
SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — A man opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that three victims were...
Florida Officer Killed in PursuitSCDN photo archives. A Florida police officer died after the suspect in a triple shooting drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into his vehicle at the intersection of Capital Circle NW and NW Passage.
(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A dog credited with defending her owner from a mountain lion attack in Northern California last month died unexpectedly on Wednesday. The 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois named Eva started having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.
A man fatally shot three of his fellow workers at a rural Maryland manufacturing facility Thursday before being injured in an exchange of gunfire with state troopers, authorities said. Three employees of Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, were killed and a fourth was injured, Washington County sheriff's officials said. A...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms.
An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement.
Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times.
The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation.
All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School.
The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school.
The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
NEW YORK -- There has been a major crack in the city's weapons pipeline. An accused guns trafficker has been arrested.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported, the NYPD hatched an intricate plan to catch the suspect.Tyreke Colon stood in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, formally charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to New York."This case represents results. It represents success," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the police for dealing a major blow to the city's "iron pipeline.""Tyreke Colon is charged with more than 40 criminal counts after selling firearms in bulk," Bragg said. "In total,...
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned more about why the Mount Dora police chief suddenly resigned last week. Police Chief Brett Meade resigned last week over what he described as differences with the city manager, who wanted an outside investigator to review an incident caught on video showing a Mount Dora police officer, without reading a suspected drunk driver his rights, suddenly slamming his head into a car window while arresting him.
Two people were rescued from a Northern California mountain in critical condition Monday and a third person died amid “tough” conditions, authorities and a witness said. The incident involving the fatally injured victim, who wasn’t identified, was reported early Monday on Mount Shasta, near the Oregon border, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Division in Charlotte is warning businesses about a fraud scheme with victims in 8 states, including West Virginia. In the scheme, officials say fraudsters use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the phone. So far in 2022, more than 100 businesses...
A 4-year-old boy was found Sunday, two days after he disappeared from his Montana home. Ryker Webb, the boy, wandered off from his home in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He had last been seen...
Comments / 0