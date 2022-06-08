Bennington Township Road Maintenance Hiring Summer 2022

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Knox County Park District will celebrate the Ohio to Erie Trail in Knox County on Saturday, June 25. “This project has been a long time coming,” said Knox County Park District Director Lori Totman. “Knox County makes up 35 miles of the scenic 326-mile Ohio to Erie Trail (OTET), linking the Ohio River to Lake Erie, primarily on rail trails and canal paths. The OTET is also part of the Great American Rail-Trail, the 3,700-mile trail spanning from Washington state to Washington D.C. To have the final corridor of our trails paved means so much to our community and our guests. This offers trail users the ability to instantly enjoy and connect with Knox County, and all the amenities it has to offer along the trail.”

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO