Rams reach 3-year extension with WR Cooper Kupp

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp reached agreement Wednesday on a three-year extension worth a reported $78.5 million that locks in the wide receiver for the next five years.

The team announced the extension without details, but Kupp had two years and $31.5 million remaining on his contract and multiple reports priced the new deal as worth $110 million through 2026.

Davante Adams set a new high for wideouts with a contract averaging approximately $28 million per season when the Las Vegas Raiders acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in mid-March. Less than a week later, Tyreek Hill topped that with a $30 million average after he was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

Kupp tweeted Wednesday night, in part, "The Los Angeles Rams made a childhood vision a reality when they showed their belief in me on draft day ... and today they showed continued faith. ...

"To every single Rams fan: I'm grateful for our first five years together and even more excited by our future."

Kupp said in April that he's not interested in becoming the highest-paid WR in the league.

"I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It's more about being in a place that's just right for both sides," Kupp said during OTAs.

Kupp, who turns 29 next week, became the fourth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yardage (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). The others are the San Francisco 49ers' Jerry Rice in 1990, the Green Bay Packers' Sterling Sharpe in 1992, and the Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith in 2005.

Kupp scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, including the winning score with 1:25 to play as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Kupp has 433 receptions for 5,517 yards and 40 touchdowns in 71 regular-season games (57 starts) over five seasons.

The Rams earlier this week made defensive tackle Aaron Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history (three years, $95 million with the first two years of $65 million guaranteed). And in March, the team signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a four-year, $160 million package.

The Spun

Cowboys Linebacker Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Dallas Cowboys reserve linebacker Devante Bond suffered a serious knee injury during earlier OTAs. The 28-year-old veteran will miss the entirety of the 2022 season after he undergoes surgery this offseason, per multiple sources. Bond was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Visiting New Team Today

Veteran free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul may soon be making a decision about his future. Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens today, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The Ravens are in the market for an edge player. Pierre-Paul checks a ton of boxes for them. The 33-year-old will...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick finally picked a favorite fanbase from his NFL travels

Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for a bunch of teams during his NFL career, but he had nothing but nice things to say about one fanbase in particular. The NFL offseason has featured plenty of moves on the league transactions. One of the latest to occur was veteran journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announcing his retirement after 17 seasons. He played for nine different franchises since being a seventh-round draft pick in 2005, where he provided “Fitzmagic” to their respective fanbases.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Telling Josh Gordon Update

Josh Gordon is long removed from his peak. The wide receiver emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars when recording 1,646 receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns in 2013. However, he since hasn't reach half that mark in a single season. After missing all of 2020 following another violation...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Waive Veteran Linebacker

On Friday, the New York Giants waived linebacker T.J. Brunson. He was selected by the G-Men in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brunson, a former standout at South Carolina, appeared in five games for the Giants during the 2020 season. He recorded just three tackles. The Giants'...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets are reportedly meeting with free-agent offensive lineman Riley Reiff on Thursday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Reiff spent his 10th NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. The Jets already have a solid offensive line unit heading into the 2022 season, but Reiff could...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Former NFL Head Coach to Replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL Pregame Show

NBC Sports has found its replacement for Drew Brees who recently left the network. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will replace Brees on NBC's NFL pregame show Football Night in America. Garrett is also in the running to be Norte Dame football's game analyst, a position Brees also held, but no final decision has been made yet.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Jerry Rice
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names 1 Teammate He "Really Enjoys"

After trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract. Speaking to reporters this week, Aaron Rodgers made it abundantly clear that he's a fan of the move. “I FaceTimed him when he signed his contract," Rodgers told...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Jason Pierre-Paul's Visit With Ravens

Jason Pierre-Paul might be playing in the AFC North next season. The veteran edge visited with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. That visit reportedly continued into this Friday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Pierre-Paul's visit with the Ravens went well. So much so, he was still meeting with members...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Chiefs WR Has Epic Comment About Catching Passes From Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

After four seasons catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is now going to catch passes from another MVP: Patrick Mahomes. During a recent practice, Valdes-Scantling caught a no-look pass from Mahomes. He admitted after practice that he learned from Rodgers to always anticipate the ball even when he doesn't lock eyes with the quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
