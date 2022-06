The depth of the Boston Celtics alumni pool in the thick of the interview process to be the next head coach of the Utah Jazz just got longer according to recent reporting from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj reports that former Boston assistant coach and current Detroit Pistons assistant Jerome Allen will be permitted by his current team to interview for the job recently vacated by 2021-22 Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

