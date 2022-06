DOWNERS GOVE, Ill. (CBS) – Frustrating and hurtful. That's how leaders AT a southwest suburban church describe the dozens of hateful comments on Facebook about their planned pride fest. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday from Downers Grove with a story you'll see only on 2. The event will be held in this parking lot here at First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove. A total of 57 hate-filled messages were posted about it on Facebook. But that's not stopping organizers from having the event, with the goal of empowering those who are going to be attending....

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO