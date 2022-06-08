ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not all favor Ithaca’s East Hill Fire Station relocation

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The future location of Ithaca’s East Hill Fire Station is...

Cortland County officials consider spending $100K on new dock

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are considering dedicating $100,000 for a new dock. It would be located at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. The Cortland Voice reports Legislator Joe Nauseef says it’s a good investment and makes the park more of a draw. But other officials question spending that kind of money.
House of the Week: Finished in 1838, this Baldwinsville Greek Revival has plenty of ‘character and charm’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
Cortland County sees less animal cruelty in May

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reports of animal cruelty are down in Cortland County. The month of May saw 12 total complaints, down from 17 in April. Half of last month’s complaints came from Cortlandville. There, reports of cat hoarding and a complaint regarding two dogs in a vehicle were recorded.
Protesters say Starbucks union busting is ‘disgusting’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Dozens crowded in Ithaca’s Collegetown today, protesting the closure of a Starbucks. The company plans to close its College Avenue store on Friday, citing poor working conditions and low customer traffic. But shift supervisor Benjamin South tells WHCU those claims are “completely erroneous.”
Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia

An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
Larceny investigation at Marshalls in Cortlandville

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Deputies are looking to identify a suspect, who’s accused of stealing from the Cortlandville Marshalls last Thursday night. In surveillance footage released by the Sheriff’s office, a person can be seen holding several items from the store.
Ithaca man sentenced for federal crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man sentenced in federal court. 40-year-old William Marshall was sentenced Wednesday to 33-months in federal prison for possession of a semiautomatic handgun as a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. In 2002, Marshall was convicted in Tompkins County Court...
Black bear spotted in Onondaga County neighborhoods

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
Tompkins County Democratic primaries: Not one but two

The New York Court of Appeals declared in early spring 2022 that district maps delineating the congressional and State Senate districts for many New York counties, including Tompkins, would be void for the upcoming June primary election. Jonathan Cervas, a post-doctoral fellow from the Institute for Politics and Strategy at...
New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
Man steals dead pet, lights it on fire

A homeless man was arrested last Friday after he stole a dead pet from a residence and used lighter fluid to set it on fire, according to a City of Cortland Police report. According to the report, Devon R. Lane, 26 of Cortland, entered a home on West Main Street, unannounced, in the afternoon of June 3. Lane proceeded to steal food and “went through cabinets in the residence,” the report states.
