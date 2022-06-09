ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Alleghany County Sheriff's Office investigating 'student incident' involving pellet gun

By Mia Nelson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In Alleghany County, several minors are in custody following an incident on a school bus involving a pellet gun that happened on Tuesday....

