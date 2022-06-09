Alleghany County Sheriff's Office investigating 'student incident' involving pellet gun

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are asking the public for information that could help them find a man who they say robbed a mini-mart shortly after he kidnapped an employee.Monroeville police hope surveillance video, which was exclusively obtained by KDKA-TV on Friday, will help identify the wanted man.Police said the man robbed the Alstan Mini Mart on Monroeville Boulevard around 11:15 pm on May 22. But the suspect did not have a difficult time getting inside the store. Detectives said about an hour prior to the robbery, the suspect followed a mini-mart employee as he drove home, robbed him at...

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO