Dekalb, IL

Retired Illinois Teacher Honored For Always Lending a Helping Hand

By Lil Zim
 3 days ago
We all know it takes a special kind of person to be a teacher and more often than not, their want to help others grow, learn, and succeed does not stop when their days in the classroom come to an end. I am blessed to have several of these...

97ZOK

The Rockford Pride Run Benefits The Liam Foundation & Their Mission

You've seen me write about Pride events in the Rockford area, but this one on June 25th is another special event you can get involved in!. As we celebrate Pride all month long, many organizations offer services and outreach to anybody in the LGBTQIA+ Community needing a safe place to go. I'm an ally to the Community because I believe in equality, respect, unity, and inclusivity.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

51 kittens rescued from euthanasia, brought to Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — More than four-dozen kittens will go up for adoption this week in the Chicago area after being driven 900 miles to safety. 51 kittens and two mama cats are being prepared for their forever homes at Anderson Humane, based in South Elgin. They arrived on June 8 after a two-day drive from […]
ELGIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for emergencies at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Airport and the McLean County Disaster Council held a full scale emergency drill at the Synergy Flight Center. Marketing Deputy Director of the Airport, Fran Strebing, said the drills happen every three years as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Agency. “It’s...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen 2022 winner announced

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A winner was announced for the Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen 2022 competition in Marion last night. Among the 26 women that competed, Mia Fritsch-Anderson from Chicago won the contest. According to Miss Illinois Marketing Director Nic Skovgaard, Mia will now go on to compete for...
MARION, IL
99.5 WKDQ

One-Of-A-Kind Opportunity To Feed Giraffes At This Illinois Zoo

If you love animals, then you have to check out this rare opportunity to feed giraffes at a zoo in Illinois. My family is big-time animal lovers. There is always at least one pet in our house. We support animal causes whenever possible. Luckily in Illinois, there are plenty of places to see some that aren't normally running around in our neighborhood.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an...
97ZOK

LOOK: Illinois Gives Graduates Brilliant Advice in Just 3 Words

We asked listeners if they could impart some wise advice to the Class of '22. The hook, they had to do it using only three words or less. The response was huge. No disrespect to anyone who has ever delivered a commencement speech but your words may not have continued to resonate with graduates by the end of the summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Hungry Illinois Man Bites Off Friends Ear, Because Fingers Have Carbs

If you're looking to drop a few, cut those carbs. I mean seriously, do you think you are gonna get that summer bod eating bread and cookies and finger!?! HuffPost. Richard Vody was pissed, or hungry, or both...He went to his friend's place in Cook County and they had words. The friend and his girlfriend were just hanging out with all there body parts fully attached until Richard showed up. Oh, Richard...
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Rockford And The Midwest Prefer Cars To Be This Color

We may love all the colors under the rainbow overall, but when it comes to the color of our cars here in the Rockford area, throughout Illinois and the entire Midwest, we're a lot more boring about colors than we might think. To be really honest about things, it's not...
ROCKFORD, IL
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

You Can Help Build Houses All Summer in Illinois

This summer could be the best summer ever, especially if you spend some time outside doing something amazing for the community. We look forward to summer all year and when it comes it's GO TIME. But what does GO TIME mean to you this time around?. Does it mean heading...
959theriver.com

Pritzker Signs Legislation to Fight Food Insecurity

Illinois is working to fight against food insecurity in the state. Governor Pritzker announced the establishment of the Healthy Foods Access Program. A measure signed by the governor helps expand access to healthy foods in under served areas. Grocery stores, corner stores, farmers’ markets, and other small retailers may receive assistance through grants, loans, equipment, or other financial assistance.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

The One Word That Illinois Peeps Suck at Spelling the Most

B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L I know how to spell it, but when I'm typing it out, my fingers seem to disconnect from my brain. Thank you, Google for never forgetting ANYTHING we search for (sarcasm). You know they keep track of everything and then share stuff like this trend map of what words we struggle with remembering how to spell in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
