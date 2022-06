Zahra Daniel and Caliana Fenceroy will continue their basketball careers at Radford University next season. Daniel is a 5'11" guard from Miami, Florida and spent one season with the Lady Pirates. She averaged 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Daniel scored 10+ points six times with a season-high 15 points against Eastern Florida.

