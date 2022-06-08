ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Becker Plans New Shopping Center

By Jeff McMahon
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BECKER -- Becker will soon have a new shopping center. The Becker City Council approved a conditional use permit for JT2 Properties to build a three to five-unit...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Becker, MN
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
Bring Me The News

MN Food Truck Festival to visit 3 metro cities this summer

The Minnesota Food Truck Festival is set to kick off this summer in three different Twin Cities locations. The 2022 events will consist of "45 food trucks, live music, cold alcoholic beverages, games for all ages" and a pop-up marketplace from Feed My Starving Children. The events will take place...
camdennews.org

How to recycle large items

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter. Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!. As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Coffee Shop#The Becker City Council#Country Lumber#Jt2 Properties
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Take a Historic Preservation Tour in Sauk Centre on Thursday

SAUK CENTRE -- You can tour four historic sites in Sauk Centre this week. The Stearns History Museum is hosting a Heritage Circle Tour Sauk Centre Preservation on Thursday. Development Director Amy Degerstrom says the first stop will be at the Sinclair Lewis Boyhood Home which just recently went through a preservation project. The second stop is the Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Groundbreaking At Foley Wastewater Project

FOLEY -- The groundbreaking for the Foley wastewater connection was held Tuesday. Foley city council and staff joined Benton County Commissioners and project engineers to break ground on the final lift station in the wastewater regionalization project with St. Cloud. Project Engineer Jared Voge says once completed, the 12 inch...
FOLEY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

How To Safety Get Rid Of Highly-Flammable Cottonwood Litter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a pretty-looking problem plaguing yards across the Twin Cities. And you must be careful about how you get rid of it. Cottonwood trees are shedding and that has some yards looking like we’re in January instead of June. “I don’t know if there’s a tree truly that’s not a nuisance, but this one can kind of get to you after two weeks,” said homeowner Amy Lee. Frustrating fluff coats her yard and that of her neighbors. A gentle yet overwhelming reminder of the type of trees that tower above. “I would guess that because of the lake there’s...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Summerfest Returns to Sartell on a Sunny Saturday [PHOTOS]

SARTELL -- Sartell Summerfest is back in full force this weekend, and so are the crowds. This is the first time the event has happened in its regular format since 2019. Everything kicked off Saturday morning with the Granite Logistics Parade at 10:00 a.m. Floats, cars, and performers started at the District Service Center and traveled up 3rd Avenue North, 4th Street North, 2nd Avenue North, and 7th Street North to Riverview Intermediate School.
SARTELL, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Classic foursquare farmhouse for sale in Cannon Falls

The foursquare farmhouse is a timeless classic with vintage woodwork and craftsmanship. The house has double pane tilt-in windows and beautiful oak hardwood floors. The home also comes with detailed chandeliers and lovely built-ins. Four of the five bedrooms are on the second floor. Each room is carpeted and has...
Hudson Star-Observer

Residents evacuated as apartments burn in Somerset

An apartment fire early Monday morning, June 6, at the Countryside Apartments located at 509 Germain St. in Somerset, severely damaged the office and two apartments causing the evacuation of all of the residents. Early indications are that the 24-unit complex was home to mostly senior residents occupying single units....
SOMERSET, WI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Check Out Sauk Rapids’ Newest Playground [GALLERY]

A new playground has opened at Sauk Rapids' Lions Park! The playground features fun obstacles and activities for kids of all ages. One of the first things my kid noticed was the springy, rubbery surface that covers the ground beneath the structures. "It feels like a trampoline dad!" It was also a nice touch to see the surface with green/gold flakes, the same color as Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy