ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EXCLUSIVE Indonesian navy officers ask for $375,000 to release tanker - sources

By Joe Brock
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQkeY_0g4viC1T00

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian naval officers have asked for $375,000 to release a fuel tanker they detained last week for anchoring illegally in Indonesian waters off Singapore, two people involved in negotiations over the unofficial payment said.

The incident comes after Reuters reported a dozen similar detentions last year. In those cases, the ship owners made unofficial payments of about $300,000 each and the vessels detained by the Indonesian navy east of Singapore were released. read more

The Nord Joy fuel tanker was boarded by armed navy personnel on May 30 whilst anchored in Indonesian waters to the east of the Singapore Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the two security sources said.

Asked to comment on whether naval officers had asked for $375,000 to release the Nord Joy, Indonesian navy spokesman Julius Widjojono said: "It is strictly prohibited." He did not respond to requests for further details.

He confirmed navy personnel had detained the Nord Joy on suspicion of anchoring in Indonesian waters without a permit, violating Indonesian sea passage rights and sailing without a national flag.

"The initial information is that (the case) is still in the initial investigation process at Batam naval base," he said.

Under Indonesian law, anchoring without a permit carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison for the captain of a vessel and a 200 million rupiah ($13,840) fine, Widjojono said.

The Indonesian navy said in November that there had been an increase in the number of detentions for anchoring without permission, deviating from the sailing route or stopping mid-course for an unreasonable amount of time.

Vessels were either released due to insufficient evidence or the cases were processed through the Indonesian courts and no payments were made to the navy or its staff, the navy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eqyk_0g4viC1T00
Map of oil & product tankers sailing or anchored near Singapore

BATAM NAVAL BASE

The Nord Joy is a Panama-flagged vessel, 183 metres (200 yards) long and can carry up to 350,000 barrels of fuel. Reuters has been unable to determine who owns the vessel.

Synergy Group, the company based in Singapore that manages the Nord Joy, did not respond to questions about the alleged request by navy staff for an unofficial payment.

Synergy told Reuters in a statement that Nord Joy anchored in a position thought to be clear of Indonesian territorial waters on May 26 and on May 30, the Indonesian navy boarded the vessel alleging it was within its territory.

Synergy said it was working with the navy, lawyers and local agents to resolve the issue.

The Nord Joy was escorted by navy ships to an anchorage near Batam, an island 20 miles (32 km) south of Singapore which is home to a naval base, the two sources told Reuters.

The master of the tanker was taken onto the base and told by naval officers to arrange payment of $375,000 or potentially face months of lost income if the case went through the courts, the sources said.

This year, the average cost for chartering a refined product tanker the size of the Nord Joy was $30,000-$55,000 per day, according to Clarksons, a shipping data provider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tko7I_0g4viC1T00
Lump sum charter rate for a fuel tanker from Singapore to China

Ships have for years anchored in waters to the east of the Singapore Strait while they wait to dock, believing they are in international waters and therefore not responsible for any port fees, maritime analysts said.

The Indonesian navy has said publicly in recent years that much of this area is within its waters and that it intended to crack down on vessels anchored there without a licence.

($1 = 14,454.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Joe Brock; Graphics by Gavin Maguire; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Maguire
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Ships#Indonesian Navy#Navy Officers#The Nord Joy#Batam#Widjo
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Most Submarines

For more than 100 years, the submarine — invented by Irish engineer John Holland and first commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1900 — has been an integral part of the Navy. Today, 43 nations have submarines in their complement of naval forces, and the country with the most submarines is China.  To find the […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy