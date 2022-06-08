ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

COUNTRY LIFE: It’s Farmers Market season

By Bill Helm bill@lyndentribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNDEN — For most people, the farmers market is an opportunity to pick up locally grown fruits and vegetables and other edible treats made from foods the locals either grow or make. This year, the Lynden Farmers Market has added food trucks to its stable of vendors. One...

