COUNTRY LIFE: It’s Farmers Market season

With 81 parade entries, downtown Lynden was filled with a colorful array of tractors, farm equipment, horses, antique vehicles, floats, children and entries from local organizations and businesses in the annual salute to the agriculture industry and local commerce during the 2022 Farmers Day Parade on Saturday, June 4. The Lynden Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all parade volunteers, judges, participants, and donors, as well as the 2022 Farmers Day Parade title event sponsor, Peoples Bank. The following are the winners of this year’s Farmers Day Parade: Guru Nanak GurSikh Gurdwara (best in parade), Lynden Lions Club (best float), Lynden Grocery Outlet (judges’ choice), Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association (best original restoration entry), Lynden Mini Cheer (best youth entry), Northwest Renegade Cowgirls (best horse entry), Veterans of Foreign Wars (best organizational walking entry), Ferndale High School (best school band), Hinton Chevrolet (best commercial entry), and Darigold (best farm unit). (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
