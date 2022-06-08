COUNTRY LIFE: It’s Farmers Market season

Camano Island, just a short drive north of Seattle, is connected to the land by bridge, so there are no ferry lines! Camano is a small quiet island, but there is no shortage of hikes, views, water to kayak, and good eats. Our first stop was Cama Beach Historical State Park. We took a short stroll past the Cama Beach Café down to the waterfront to discover a delightful vacation destination – the beach is lined with small family bungalows that can be rented, which first opened in 1934. It was indeed like stepping through a time machine. There is a camp store at the north end of the beach and four firepits for group sing-a-longs and marshmallow roasting.

