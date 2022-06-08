ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 takeaways from Bears' final week of OTAs

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for their final Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practice on Wednesday ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Wednesday’s practice was the eighth of 10 allotted OTA practices. The Bears forfeited Tuesday’s practice after violating the CBA’s offseason rules involving contact during May practices. Head coach Matt Eberflus said they have one more practice on Thursday.

There were plenty of storylines from Wednesday’s practice, where left guard Cody Whitehair, defensive tackle Justin Jones and head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media. Much like the previous weeks, there were some surprises, including another notable starter working with the second team.

Here’s what we learned from the final week of Bears OTAs:

1

Teven Jenkins worked with second-team offense

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Another week, another starter notably working with the second-team. Second-year right tackle Teven Jenkins was spotted taking reps with the second-team offense during Wednesday’s practice. Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones saw action at left tackle and Larry Borom at right tackle with the starters.

Similar to the Jaylon Johnson situation a couple of weeks ago, Eberflus downplayed the significance of Jenkins running with the 2’s.

“We’re just trying to find the best combination of people,” Eberflus said. “… And it creates competition.”

It’s not a cause for concern. If anything, it’s encouraging for someone like Jones, who is getting an opportunity to show what he can do as a rookie.

Now if Jenkins is still lining up with the second team during training camp, then we can start to worry.

2

Jaylon Johnson was back working with the starters

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

When CB1 Jaylon Johnson was spotted working with the second-team defense a couple of weeks ago, it was certainly notable. But Eberflus said not to read into it — that it had to do with conditioning.

That was evident by the fact that Johnson was back working with the starters during Wednesday’s practice.

Not that there was ever doubt that Johnson will be starting when the regular season kicks off.

3

But rookie Kyler Gordon wasn't present during final practice

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears still haven’t gotten a chance to see their two starters at outside cornerback in Jaylon Johnson and rookie Kyler Gordon — at least during the open portion of offseason practices.

While Johnson was working with the first-team defense on Wednesday, Gordon was noticeably absent. There was no word on whether it was an excused absence or injury-related for Gordon. We’ll find out next week when the Bears kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Although, according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, Eberflus said that Gordon was in the building on Wednesday.

4

Matt Eberflus expecting Dak Prescott-type jump for Justin Fields

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There’s been plenty of discussion surrounding quarterback Justin Fields, particularly how the Bears haven’t done enough with his supporting cast. But inside Halas Hall, there’s complete confidence in Fields heading into his second season.

When Eberflus met with the media, he likened Fields’ expected progression to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who notably made strides early in his career.

“You can see the jump we’re going to make here with Justin,” Eberflus told reporters Wednesday.

5

Justin Jones praised Fields' command of offense

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It’s hard to look anywhere without finding criticism about Fields’ uninspired supporting cast. But not enough has been made about the potential impact of Luke Getsy’s for Fields in Year 2.

Chicago’s new offensive scheme, which is tailored to Fields’ strengths, has been described as “very quarterback friendly.” And Fields has already shown an understanding of the scheme that hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who’s faced Fields in practice this offseason, praised Fields’ command of the offense. And he’s expecting big things from the young QB in Year 2.

“He has a command and leadership on the field, a legit field general,” Jones told reporters Wednesday. “…I’m really excited about the season he’s about to have.”

6

It's been an 'intense' offseason program for Bears

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bears fans were hoping for a culture change with the arrival of Eberflus, and it seems like that’s exactly what’s happening at Halas Hall.

According to left guard Cody Whitehair, the Bears’ offseason program has been intense…but in a good way.

“It’s intense, don’t get me wrong. But this team is young and we kind of need that intense practice,” Whitehair told reporters Wednesday. “…You got to expect an intense practice. The guys have really worked hard.”

Eberflus’ intensity has been evident already during Chicago’s offseason program. Perhaps a little too much when the Bears violated the CBA’s offseason rules involving live contact during May practices. Still, the mindset is a welcome change…so long as Eberflus reigns it in when needed.

7

Fields had a rough practice, but it serves as good learning moment

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

In the final week of OTAs, the offense and defense both had their days. While the offense won the day on Monday, it was the defense that got the best of Fields and the offense on Wednesday.

It was a particularly rough day for Fields. But it’s nothing that concerns Eberflus, who likened it to what happens during a game.

“So, when we’re playing the game, that’s going to happen during the course of the game, so we understand that, and I’ll talk to the players about this,” Eberflus said. “One side during the course of the game might struggle at first, or they’re playing, sometimes it’s, ‘Hey, that team has a really good offense,’ so our defense is really going to have to step up and play while our offense is going to have to dominate that game or vice versa.

“Or, we’re just having a hard time playing on defense to start, and our offense has got to pick them up. It’s the Bears. It’s our football team. … That’s just a microcosm of the game, this week right here.

“I think that’s a great learning lesson. And then we’re both rolling, we’re both hot, and then we dominate our opponent, then we win the game by 10 points. But particularly in the NFL, you know that it’s going to come down to the 4th quarter, it’s going to be less than seven. So, we’ve got to be ready to go. That’s why we’re practicing all these situations because that’s what it comes down to in this league.”

But Monday was a different story.

“The offense had an outstanding day on Monday,” Eberflus said. “I think I counted 11 chunk passes and one chunk run during that day, and I thought the defense today came back on Wednesday, OK, and did a really nice job of executing, had a lot of nice plays on the ball. You guys saw a couple tips that were there, had some nice interceptions, and today we got a lot of nice situations and a lot of two-minute situations, and some red zone scenarios, end of game plays, we got that as well.”

9

The NFL didn't fine the Bears or Matt Eberflus for contact OTA practices

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears were forced to forfeit Tuesday’s OTA practice after the team violated CBA offseason rules involving contact during May practices.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune explained that the Bears were issued a warning for having practices with too much contact. When they failed to make adjustments, the NFL stepped in and decided they were in violation of league rules.

Eberflus addressed the matter following Wednesday’s practice, where he explained there weren’t any fines to him or the organization.

He explained that they’ve “learned how to practice Bears against Bears and still practice full speed,” noting they’ve improved on that “severely” without contact.

10

Cody Whitehair dropped 10 pounds this offseason

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

During his introductory press conference, general manager Ryan Poles made it clear that he wanted the offensive line to get “quicker” and “lighter” this offseason. And that’s exactly what happened.

Whitehair met with the media on Wednesday, where he noted that he’d dropped 10 pounds this offseason. Jenkins also lost weight.

The Bears offensive line has been a point of emphasis this offseason, even though it features plenty of familiar faces. Chicago expects a different approach on the offensive line, where protecting Fields is of utmost importance.

11

Attendance

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears were missing a few notable players — all starters or potential starters — during the final OTA practice. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon wasn’t present along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, who’s been absent for the entire voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Safety Eddie Jackson and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad were present at practice, but they didn’t participate. Muhammad, who joined the team this offseason, has been absent for a good portion of the offseason program.

