Video Games

How to watch the PC Gaming Show this Sunday

By Tyler Wilde
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Sort out your snack and beverage logistics: It's almost time for this year's PC Gaming Show. The biggest PC gaming event of the year will be livestreamed this Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 pm Pacific . Look for the preshow on Twitch and YouTube following the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, and tune in by 12:30 pm PT to catch all the game trailers and exclusive announcements live with the rest of the world.

We've got a huge lineup this year, with exciting concepts from contemporary PC gaming trendsetters as well as new takes on the classic strategy games and shooters that were etching rings into PC gamer bones back in the '90s. Sam Barlow's Immortality, Arma 4, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, the first gameplay footage for retro sci-fi gem The Invincible, an exciting cyberpunk-themed game, and new projects from Klei and 11 Bit Studios are just a few of the things you can expect to see this year.

The 2022 PC Gaming Show starts at 12:30 pm where I am in California, but California does not contain the entire population of the earth, so here's when that is in a few other time zones: 2:30 pm Central, 3:30 pm Eastern, 8:30 pm BST, and 5:30 am AEST on June 13. Not sure what time that is where you live? Pop open this global time zone chart to find out.

We've been putting on the PC Gaming Show for eight years now, and I always love trying to guess which unassuming trailer might presage the next big PC gaming phenomenon. I can't say I'm batting a thousand when it comes to PC gaming predictions, but now and then I display a little foresight. When I saw the Valheim trailer that premiered at the 2020 PC Gaming Show, for example, I remember thinking: "This game's going to be bigger than people realize." Valheim went on to be our 2021 Game of the Year .

For 2022, I'll say that I think Ysbryd Games is one to watch.

I'm also excited to see modders at the show, with a big gameplay trailer for Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation.

As usual, we'll be covering the PC Gaming Show and all of this week's other gaming events as they happen. (If you're wondering why there are so many events this week, it's because this is normally when E3 would take place .)

Here's the current not -E3 livestream schedule for all of the shows, including the Summer Game Fest , Future Games Show (from our friends at GamesRadar), and the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase .

PC Gamer

Oddada is a minimalist music game where you make songs with buildings

There's nothing quite like sculpting your own picturesque village in minimalist building games like Townscaper (opens in new tab), especially when they have those satisfying little sounds as you lay down another house or build a bit of pathway. But Oddada, from the developers Sven Ahlgrimm & Mathilde Hoffmann, seems to combine both.
PC Gamer

You can play the Disney combat racing game now in closed beta

Disney Speedstorm is a "hero-based combat racing game" based on famed Disney and Pixar characters and worlds. If Mario Kart with Disney characters sounds like a good time to you, the upcoming free-to-play arcade racer Disney Speedstorm might be just the thing—and you can take a shot at trying it right now in the closed beta on Steam (opens in new tab) or the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).
