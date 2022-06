You’ve probably heard that there is a severe nursing shortage in this country which, it appears, will only continue to get worse. And according to our next guest, our state is one of the worst in terms of the current and projected shortage. Which is why his organization has created a scholarship that they hope will help with this crisis. Mike Switzer interviews Bob Elliott, co-founder of the South Carolina Nurse Retention Scholarship in Hilton Head Island, SC.

