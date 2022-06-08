White House Calls North Carolina Covid Response A “Best Practice”

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.

7 HOURS AGO