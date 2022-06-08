White House Calls North Carolina Covid Response A “Best Practice”

North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands encompass five barrier islands—Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island—along the southernmost stretch of North Carolina’s coast. It’s roughly three-and-a-half hours from Charlotte; from Ocean Isle Beach, you’re about halfway between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach. Unlike more touristy resort towns, the Brunswick Islands offer more off-the-beaten path experiences, lush maritime forests, saltwater marshes, and the largest population of alligators in North Carolina. The area is also home to more than 30 championship golf courses, earning it the nickname “North Carolina’s Golf Coast.” Grab your paddle boards, fishing rods, sand buckets, and golf clubs, and kick off your summer vacation with a weekend at the shore.
