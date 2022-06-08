ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

White House Calls North Carolina Covid Response A “Best Practice”

By Melanie Day
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it may not have felt like it at the moment, North Carolina probably was slightly more in the middle of Covid response. Conservative states like Florida and Texas were more or less open for much of the pandemic. On the other end, liberal states like California and New York had...

spectrumlocalnews.com

It's tick season in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer season is heating up, and it’s peak tick season in the Tar Heel state. The Tick-Borne Infections Council of North Carolina recommends being vigilent for ticks. A Davidson college professor is studying ticks in the Piedmont. According to the Tick-Borne Infections Council of...
DAVIDSON, NC
country1037fm.com

Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

Five Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.
wunc.org

Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
WBTW News13

10 North Carolina state symbols that really exist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – A state beverage? A declared state peanut festival? What about a state insect? North Carolina’s General Assembly has taken up a few causes over the years, including what thing to officially associate with the state.  We’ve gathered up a list of some of the most unusual symbols that have been declared […]
POLITICS
WCNC

'It’s pretty high right now' | COVID-19 wastewater levels equal to what they were during the delta surge

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Researchers are urging cautionary practices as COVID-19 metrics continue to increase in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County. The latest data from Mecklenburg County shows there’s high transmission of COVID-19 again. Several different metrics play into that designation, but researchers say wastewater levels, in particular, are similar to what they were during the delta peak.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

10 Fun Facts About North Carolina You Might Not Know

Welcome to North Carolina! Home to great people, great food, and even better views depending on where you are. North Carolina offers tourists and residents tons of things to do and see. From its rich history to its many cities and modern architecture. You can go from the beach to the mountains or from the countryside to downtown city life all in one state. But, are there any hidden gems you may not know about North Carolina? Little North Carolina fun facts you may be interested in knowing.
LIFESTYLE
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteparent.com

WEEKENDER: North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands

North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands encompass five barrier islands—Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island—along the southernmost stretch of North Carolina’s coast. It’s roughly three-and-a-half hours from Charlotte; from Ocean Isle Beach, you’re about halfway between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach. Unlike more touristy resort towns, the Brunswick Islands offer more off-the-beaten path experiences, lush maritime forests, saltwater marshes, and the largest population of alligators in North Carolina. The area is also home to more than 30 championship golf courses, earning it the nickname “North Carolina’s Golf Coast.” Grab your paddle boards, fishing rods, sand buckets, and golf clubs, and kick off your summer vacation with a weekend at the shore.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses anti-Beasley ad pulled from N.C. TV stations

Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses N.C. television stations’ decision to remove an ad linked to the state’s 2022 U.S. Senate race. Kokai offered these comments during the June 10, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
POLITICS
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Western North Carolina Air Museum

Here in North Carolina, we're quite fond of claiming first in flight. Rightfully so, because it was in the Outer Banks where the Wright brothers took that 120-foot trip that would change the world. But here in the mountains in the town of Hendersonville we have our own bit of aeronautical history at the Western North Carolina Air Museum.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC health leaders worried over spike in COVID cases

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID transmission numbers continue to rise, and more people are voluntarily masking back up in the Piedmont Triad. Guilford County is still at a medium transmission level as defined by the CDC, but there are six other counties in the area that are at a high level. Those include Forsyth, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Meet Chef Corey From Mad Dash Restaurant

Francene Marie interviewed Chef Corey Jones from Mad Dash. It’s a new restaurant inside The Market at 7th Street. Chef Corey is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mad Dash has n award winning Chicken Sandwich, but more delicious items are on the menu....
chathamjournal.com

Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

