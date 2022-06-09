ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Records show numerous calls to Gainesville home prior to standoff with police

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
Donald Ray Brown

Police frequently visited a Mountain View Drive home in the months before the Tuesday, June 7, standoff with a Gainesville man, according to public records obtained by The Times.

Donald Ray Brown, 54, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a four-hour standoff. He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Police said Brown’s mother called police around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Lt. Kevin Holbrook did not have further information Wednesday, June 8, on how the incident unfolded, and there were no new charges filed as of Wednesday.

Police said Brown fired multiple shots with a rifle, though no one was injured. Holbrook said they were still investigating the gunshots and how Brown obtained the rifle.

Holbrook said the standoff ended around 2 p.m. Tuesday, and Brown was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for evaluation.

“This event highlights the dangers of mental health and the crisis we deal with each and every day,” Gainesville Police said in a statement. “Our in-house departmental mental health clinicians play a vital role in protecting our public behind the scenes.”

Holbrook said police were familiar with Brown and the residence on Mountain View Drive, though he was unsure of the number of calls to that area.

“That’s one of the reasons we were able to make the connection that there was a mental health crisis,” Holbrook said.

911 call records obtained by The Times show four instances between January and May where officers were called to check on a person’s wellbeing.

A Gainesville Police officer responded Jan. 22 to the home for a similar issue and contacted mental health clinician Anjana Freeman. Freeman, with whom Brown was familiar, was on the scene for two to three hours, according to the officer’s report.

Three days after the incident, officers executed a search warrant on the Mountain View Drive home and found a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a .380 pistol and more than 150 12-gauge rounds, according to the police report.

Gainesville Police were at a Mountain View Drive home during a standoff Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A man fired shots from inside the home after police arrived. - photo by Conner Evans

Officers returned to the home Feb. 5 and arrested Brown on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was charged May 4 in Hall County Superior Court for the Jan. 22 incident.

According to court records, Brown was convicted in June 1996 on a habitual violator charge related to driving.

Brown was previously indicted in April 2019 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Defense attorney Matt Leipold, who is now a Juvenile Court judge, and Brown filed a motion arguing the charge’s statute was unconstitutional in Brown’s case based on the Second Amendment and the Georgia Constitution, according to court documents.

“Historically, the government could disarm those individuals ‘who demonstrated that they would present a danger to the public if armed,’” according to Judge David Burroughs’ order on the motion. “If the challenger’s circumstances distinguish him from those who show a likelihood of dangerousness, then ‘any resort to means-end scrutiny is inappropriate.’”

Because Brown’s only felony conviction is for a nonviolent driving offense, Burroughs granted the motion to stop the prosecution of Brown’s case in November 2019.

The district attorney’s office filed its official dismissal of the case on May 10, writing that it “has opted not to appeal” Burroughs’ ruling.

