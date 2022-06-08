Red Bay High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian: Isabella West

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman; Marshall; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Marshall County in northeastern Alabama Northeastern Cullman County in north central Alabama Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 620 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Priceville to near Hartselle to near Falkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Decatur, Hartselle, Arab, Priceville, Falkville, Morgan City, Vinemont, Somerville, Baileyton and Eva. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0