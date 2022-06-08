ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bay High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian: Isabella West

Cover picture for the articleThrough her four years at Red Bay High School, Isabella West didn't have to deal with overbearing parents or teachers setting lofty academic goals. They didn't have to, because West did enough of that herself. The Red Bay High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian has always been her own...

